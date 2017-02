Join In

World Book Day: Can you match these stories to their opening lines?

World Book Day 2016 at St Ursula's Catholic Junior School, Harold Hill. Aaron (as Willy Wonka), Tierney (as Where's Wendy), Annie (as Annie). Picture: Michael Boyton Archant

With World Book Day fast approaching, test your knowledge of some of the globe’s most beloved children’s books.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Take our quiz here to see if you can recognise the opening lines of a collection of young literature’s finest.

The 20th World Book Day will take place on Thursday. If you’re planning on dressing up, don’t forget to send us your photos for the chance to be featured in our coverage.