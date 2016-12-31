Search

Advanced search

Unveiled: The first of our Young Citizen Award 2016 finalists

14:30 30 December 2016

Valentines School has nominated three pupils for theYoung Citizens Awards. Sophie Marlow

Valentines School has nominated three pupils for theYoung Citizens Awards. Sophie Marlow

Archant

With the winner of this year’s Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Club Young Citizen Award about to be crowned, we unveil our first five inspirational finalists.

Comment
Valentines School has nominated three pupils for theYoung Citizens Awards. Nikita ThankiValentines School has nominated three pupils for theYoung Citizens Awards. Nikita Thanki

March:

The first monthly winner of the Young Citizen Award was selfless 15-year-old Sophie Marlow for the work she had done to help others.

When both Sophie’s parents lost their jobs, the family had to claim benefits and struggled to put food on the table.

After receiving a helping hand from the community at Jubilee Church, in Granville Road, Ilford, the Valentines School pupil was inspired to volunteer there to help others facing tough times.

Panel chairwoman Eve Conway, who helped pick Sophie as January’s winner was impressed by her altruism.

She said: “Sophie is now helping others in a similar situation and turning a negative into a positive.

“This is a very topical issue with families and individuals having to use food banks because their situation suddenly changes, often through no fault of their own but circumstances leave them in a difficult situation.”

Mohamed Bangura, 16 has been nominated for a young citizen award for overcoming adversity and because he is committed to his health and social care course as he wants to become a nurse and help othersMohamed Bangura, 16 has been nominated for a young citizen award for overcoming adversity and because he is committed to his health and social care course as he wants to become a nurse and help others

April:

April’s monthly winner was 18-year-old Nikita Thanki for her dedication to not only her studies but to several charities as well.

Not only did she achieve the highest AS results at her school, she finds time to volunteer every week at a care home with Alzheimer patients and helps out at a special needs school.

The sixth former at Valentines High School, Cranbrook Road, Ilford also donates her time to a Barnardos charity shop, mentors younger pupils at her school and fundraises for charity.

“I try my best – I like doing stuff and getting out in the community and talking and interacting with people I don’t usually get to,” she said.

Form tutor Lisa Shelley said: “I think Nikita is fantastic. She is an inspiration to everybody and balances time between helping others and working very hard.”

The teenager, who is one of four children, was delighted to discover she had been nominated for the Young Citizen award.

Raza Hussain has been nominated for a Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Club Young Citizen Award. Photo: Anthony MichaelRaza Hussain has been nominated for a Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Club Young Citizen Award. Photo: Anthony Michael

May:

A student who bravely escaped a deadly epidemic and had since carried on his studies in the UK scooped May’s monthly award.

Redbridge College’s Mohamed Bangura, 16, had to live with a family friend in Sierra Leone after his mother died from dementia at 56.

Shortly after, the country was ravaged by the Ebola virus, which claimed the lives of 11,325 people.

“It was a disaster seeing people die,” said Mohammed. “You see your friends die, other people and you think about yourself and think, maybe it’s possible for me to have the virus.

“But I guess I was lucky.”

He has since enrolled at Redbridge College where he is studying health and social care.

June:

Laiba Khan, 15 is an exceptional STEM pupil and wrote a blog that has led her to win a trip to Apple's headquarters in America. Laiba Khan, 15 is an exceptional STEM pupil and wrote a blog that has led her to win a trip to Apple's headquarters in America.

An altruistic teenage schoolboy from Ilford was the winner of June’s award after one particularly eye-catching fundraiser – he was locked overnight in police cells for charity.

Raza Hussain, 15, of Eastern Avenue, Newbury Park, spends as much of his free time as possible fundraising for charities dear to his heart.

He has so impressed his form tutor Afreedah Khanom of Valentines High School, Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill, that she nominated him for a Recorder/Redbridge Rotary Club Young Citizen Award.

“I was sponsored £108 to be locked in the cell at Barkingside Police Station,” Raza said.

“We had a break at some point and I was with two other people.

“It was very difficult and the money went to Help for Heroes.”

The teenager is also a member of the Volunteer Police Cadets (VPC).

July:

Scientist-to-be Laiba Khan earned July’s monthly accolade for her impressive school work.

Not only is the 15-year-old on Ursuline Academy’s “gifted and talented” register for maths, she is also on a mission to become an inspiration for other girls.

Although women are a minority in the fields of science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM), Laiba was nominated for a Young Citizen award for mentoring other girls in science.

She said: “I’m ecstatic to be nominated as it shows that my efforts are being recognised.

“It will give me the platform to inspire the next generation of young female engineers, scientists and many more,” she said.

To find out who are last five finalists are visit our website tomorrow.

Keywords: Rotary Club Redbridge College Ursuline Academy Valentines High School United Kingdom

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Poll: What New Year’s resolutions will Redbridge residents make?

25 minutes ago Niall Joyce
New Year's celebrations. Picture: PA

As we wave goodbye to 2016 thousands of us will be pledging to give up our vices and take on new commitments for our New Year’s resolutions.

Sikh Welfare Society delivers Christmas gift to Redbridge hospital

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Ann-Marie Abbasah
The Sikh Welfare Society presenting a cheque to King George Hospital.

A huge haul of gifts and donations have been delivered to two hospitals in the run-up to Christmas for sick people.

Redbridge house prices boomed in 2016

Saturday, December 31, 2016 Matthew Clemenson
House prices in Redbridge have seen an 14.4 per cent increase, taking prices to an average of £364,438. Picture: PA Images.

Redbridge posted the 10th highest increase in house prices in the country this year according to a recent survey.

Eerie fog provides Redbridge’s landscapes with an astounding backdrop

Friday, December 30, 2016 Matthew Clemenson
Scenes around Redbridge covered in a veil of fog. The Winston Churchill statue in Woodford Green

Redbridge was practically swallowed whole by thick fog today, which caused many issues for drivers but did make for some beautiful photo opportunities.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Updated: Police appeal for witnesses after two men stabbed outside Gants Hill nightclub on Christmas morning

A temporary crime scene was established outside Faces nightclub in Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill, on Christmas morning.

Video: Reckless driver escapes police chase in Gants Hill by attempting to ram officers’ car

In a second incident dealt with by police on Tuesday night, an 18-year-old driver who was speeding on the A12 escaped serious injury thanks to the fact he was wearing a seatbelt.

Former Gants Hill ‘brothel’ denied massage licence due to ‘links to sex industry’

Gants Hill Sauna, the previous name of the massage parlour.

Sikh charity SEVA ‘banned’ from feeding homeless at Seven Kings gurdwara

Volunteers at Singh Sabha London East, High Road, Seven Kings, preparing food parcels for Calais refugees.

Ilford business leader looks ahead to a prosperous 2017

Ilford Town Centre.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now