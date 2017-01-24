Search

South Woodford schoolchildren quiz Iain Duncan Smith on Brexit and the NHS

18:33 24 January 2017

Iain Duncan Smith, meeting the School council at Churchfields Junior School, in South Woodford.

Iain Duncan Smith, meeting the School council at Churchfields Junior School, in South Woodford.

Archant

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith was quizzed on Brexit, the NHS and education funding cuts by our next generation of politicians.

Iain Duncan Smith at Churchfields

The Woodford Green MP spoke to members of Churchfields Junior School’s council on Friday, fielded questions on current issues and gave pupils a talk on British values.

Wendy Thomas, headteacher at the school in Churchfields, South Woodford, told the Recorder the event was “a great opportunity for the children to talk to somebody in that position and not feel daunted by questioning them”.

“We encourage the children to find out about these topical issues as part of the work we do, and also to look at both sides of the story.

“We want children to form opinions,” Mrs Thomas said

She explained that the former work and pensions secretary had offered to come and speak, which great for the children “to get involved with democracy”.

The school’s council, who are democratically elected, did some research came up with questions on Brexit, the NHS and education cuts.

And Mrs Thomas said she thought the MP was surprised by the array of questions the primary school pupils asked.

She added she thought the meeting would stand the children in good stead for their future careers.

Mr Duncan Smith said: “It was great fun meeting the school council.

“I was enormously impressed by the topicality of their questions and I thought they showed engagement above their age.

“Churchfields is an excellent school with a very good head teacher, Wendy Thomas, and excellent teachers who should be very proud of its children I met on Friday.”

Gallery: South Woodford schoolchildren quiz Iain Duncan Smith on Brexit and the NHS

