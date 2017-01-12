Pupils plant trees in Goodmayes to protect the planet
A group of green fingered children got their hands dirty as they spent the morning planting trees to give their area more greenery and fresh air.
The pupils, from South Park Primary School, in Water Lane, Ilford, joined forces with environmental charity Trees for Cities by planting a number of orchard trees in the extension at Goodmayes Park, in Goodmayes Lane.
Teacher Celia Samson said: “The children have learnt a lot about trees and the environment. They’ve had a fantastic day and enjoyed it - it’s been very informative.”