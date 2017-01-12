Pupils plant trees in Goodmayes to protect the planet

The pupils enjoyed a 'fantastic' day planting orchard trees in Goodmayes Park Archant

A group of green fingered children got their hands dirty as they spent the morning planting trees to give their area more greenery and fresh air.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A young pupil from South Park Primary School planting an orchard A young pupil from South Park Primary School planting an orchard

The pupils, from South Park Primary School, in Water Lane, Ilford, joined forces with environmental charity Trees for Cities by planting a number of orchard trees in the extension at Goodmayes Park, in Goodmayes Lane.

Teacher Celia Samson said: “The children have learnt a lot about trees and the environment. They’ve had a fantastic day and enjoyed it - it’s been very informative.”