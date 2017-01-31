Search

Clayhall pupils get a hands on look at the potential careers ahead of them

13:13 31 January 2017

Students at Caterham High School getting involved with their interactive careers day

Pupils about to decide their GCSE subjects were given an interactive workshopping day to help make their minds up on Friday.

Caterham High School, in Caterham Avenue, Clayhall. asked each youngster to get into the spirit of things by wearing an outfit suitable for a job interview.

Caroline Conway, who organises the event at the school every year, told the Recorder the event served a vital purpose.

She said: “It’s about giving the children an overview of the different industries that are open to them and what qualifications they might need.”

Among the many businesses to send representatives were Redbridge Council, advertising agency Mediacom, Dentons law practice and the Bank of England.

Speakers from each were given their own room to conduct presentations to small groups of pupils at a time, so that each could really take the time to think about what was on offer and what might be a wise move for them..

One of the biggest hits was the room in which Big Creative Education had set up to showcase the music production and fashion and styling industries.

“That one was a little more hands on and the kids really enjoyed it.

“It was a good way of getting them to think about things a little differently.”

After the morning’s talks, the school’s Year 9 pupils were also treated to a motivational talk from Chris Preddie OBE.

Former gang member Preddie achieved national fame back in 2012 when he was named on the Queen’s New Years Honours list for his work with vulnerable youths, trying to keep them out of gang culture.

Caroline said: “He’s a real motivational speaker and he really turned his life around so he’s a great example for the kids.

“He comes in and tells them it’s okay to work hard at school and that they’ll regret it if they don’t.”

“The kids absolutely love it.”

