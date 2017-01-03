Eddie Frost: Tributes paid to Hainault Forest Golf Club’s former pro golfer

Eddie Frost, right, with golfers at Hainault and his wife Hazel, far left Archant

Family, friends and colleagues have been paying tribute to a well respected professional golfer who died yesterday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Eddie Frost passed away at the age of 89 after a short illness but leaves behind a lasting legacy within the local community that will not be soon forgotten - especially among local golf enthusiasts.

Eddie’s golfing life began the day he was born, literally, as he was delivered on the green of Hainault Forest Golf Club, in Romford Road, in 1927 when his father was the club’s resident professional.

A little more than 25 years later Eddie took over from his father as the club’s pro, from 1963 to 1992, and became well known for the his talents as a trainer, as well as a player himself.

Peter White, 77, from Hornchurch, was one of those who learnt from Eddie and believes he’s responsible for improving the game of thousands of local golfers.

“Originally it was a public course owned by the council, it was very very busy and loads of people knew it,” said Peter. “Loads of people learnt from him and a lot of people would go back to him from private clubs when they wanted to train.

“He was the first entry point to thousands of people and they would still go back and see him.

“He could see what you’re doing straight away, he could pick your faults up in a couple minutes, his attitude was so soft and people felt relaxed around him.

“He was such a gentle man I don’t know anyone that hasn’t had a good word about him. I’ve lost a good friend, an extremely good friend, my wife and I are sad he’s passed.”

Jeannie Coles, Eddie’s daughter, said that her father loved nothing more than teaching people the sport he loved and added he was a great parent who always looked out for his family.

“Golf was his whole life and the most important thing was teaching, he enjoyed it so much seeing people come to him as a beginner and watching them blossom, he gave his last lesson in October.

“He was a very good man, a very gentle man and very quiet, he had old fashioned ethics. He was a quiet lifter in the background, you always knew he was there watching your back.”

Dave Cope, Hainault Forest Golf Club secretary, also paid tribute to Eddie on behalf of the club.

“He was a member for us for many years, he was our pro and an honorary member for the last 25 years and he will be missed by everyone at Hainault Forest Golf Club.”