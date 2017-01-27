Opinion

Eat roast potatoes fast and die young

Time FM Steve Allen. Archant

Another week another story telling us a food we enjoy will kill us. This time we were warned off slightly burnt toast and those dark edges on roast potatoes.

It seems they contain acrylamide, which is a carcinogen.

This news story was meant to scare us off but it made a lot of people think, “oh, that acrylamide sounds tasty”.

I had calls on the show from people saying they would rather not live as long than live without nice fluffy roasted spuds.

They’d willingly lose a few years off the end of their time and it’s not like they’d be the best years, like the ones in your twenties when you don’t have a bad back.

If you stopped eating everything the news told us was bad for us you’d probably starve.

Even Gwyneth Paltrow must have some cake at some point in her life. Doesn’t she have birthdays? Is that how she stays so young?

The stories are often contradictory.

One week we’ll hear that red wine is good for us and the following week it’ll kill more people than smallpox.

Here’s a tip from me, I only buy my red wine during the weeks it’s good for us so I only get the benefits.

It’s extra effort but my body is worth it.

It wasn’t just the toast and spuds that was trying to finish us off, the same chemical can be found in crisps and chips.

No!

They’re saying crisps and chips aren’t healthy foods? Who’d have thought?

Pizza was also mentioned. I’m upset about that as I have recently been trying to increase the amount of pizza in my diet.

I went to get a health check-up and the doctor said I’m carrying too much weight.

He recommended I have more of a Mediterranean diet.

