‘Do you want more people to die?’ – Residents’ and councillors’ anger at TfL over Charlie Brown’s safety measures

Floral tributes left for the woman who was knocked down by a lorry while trying to cross the Southend Road at Charlie Brown's roundabout. Archant

Passionate residents and councillors last night pleaded with Transport for London (TfL) to bring in crossings at Charlie Brown’s roundabout before 2018.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The “dangerous” South Woodford roundabout was top of the agenda at Redbridge Council’s External Scrutiny Committee, where TfL officers were quizzed about the safety measures’ progress.

Mum-of-two Eleanor Glover, who lives in Crescent Road, next to Charlie Brown’s, almost broke down in tears when discussing the recent fatality there.

“It’s only a matter of time before another innocent life is claimed,” she told the committee.

“It’s taking your life in your own hands crossing there.”

Redbridge councillors united on pressing for safety measures before the current date of 2018.

Cllr Khayer Chowdhury asked TfL officers: “Do you want more people to die?”

But Carole Davies, from TfL, could only repeat the Mayor of London’s comments on Charlie Brown’s before Christmas, and did not give any firm dates.

She said: “TfL expects to complete feasibility work for improved crossing facilities by March 2017.

“The scheme is currently scheduled for construction during 2018. I am afraid that TfL cannot be more precise about the date of completion at this time. “This is because a number of factors dictate TfL’s future investment programme, including coordination with other works planned locally.”

For a full report pick up next week’s Recorder.