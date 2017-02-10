Diva drag queen Vinegar Strokes set to wow Redbridge residents tonight

Roll out the red carpet and put on your best frock, there’s a queen arriving in town!

Drag queen Vinegar Strokes is coming to town with a host of acts set to make you laugh, scream and boogie on down.

She will take to the stage tonight at Redbridge Drama Centre, Churchfields, South Woodford, where she is hosting a Valentine’s-themed variety ball, as part of LGBT+ history month.

The bawdy diva, who has been described as the Whoopi Goldberg of drag, warns the audience not to expect an evening of love.

She said: “I’m thinking of being really anti-Valentine’s, we’ll see.

“There’s going to be lots of singing, dancing and acting, it should be a lot of fun.”

Vinegar Strokes, otherwise known as Daniel when not performing, said she is “honoured” to be the poster girl for the borough’s month long celebrations.

She said: “I’m really honoured.

“For some young people in the audience, this could be really important.

“I’m so pleased to bring something like this out of central London; I know there’s an audience for it.”

Television shows such as RuPaul’s Drag Race have brought the performance art into the mainstream, which Vinegar supports.

She said: “I think it’s great!

“It’s such an important art form and it’s a good starting point for people to understand what it is about. I didn’t actually start performing in drag until 2015.

“I was a stand-up comedian and actress anyway, and I had dabbled before, but I started doing it properly then.”

Glitter-covered jumpsuits, false eyelashes and big hair are a must when you’re on stage, says Vinegar.

She said: “It’s funny but there’s always a point when you feel transformed. For me, it’s when I’ve put my eyelashes on.”

On the night, the audience can expect a massive dose of entertainment, including a drag version of Donald Trump by comedian TVTV and singer Katie Pritchard.

Tickets are £15. To book, visit redbridgedramacentre.co.uk.