Ditch the office and work from the pub on ‘co-worker Tuesdays’ in Wanstead

16:16 10 February 2017

The Duke pub in Wanstead. Pictue Ken Mears

Going down to the pub during working hours can now be classed as a legitimate pursuit thanks to co-working Tuesdays.

Staff outside the Duke Wanstead.Staff outside the Duke Wanstead.

Freelancers, homeworkers and small businesses can now escape the confines of the kitchen and head to the Duke in Nightingale Lane, Wanstead, to work in a comfortable space, and network with other businesses.

Participants can also enjoy a free breakfast of organic Danish pastries, natural sourdough toast, yoghurt and granola donated by The Bread Station bakery from London Fields, between 10am and 11.30am.

“As an independent start up business ourselves, we always appreciate meeting interesting local freelancers and the multitude of creative talent that frequent the pub,” said Ronnie Finch, landlord of The Duke.

“Through the number of projects and events we engage with, we can see there is an opportunity to develop the independent business network in Wanstead, and this is our small way of supporting the growth of the local business community and connecting talented residents.”

Vistors having a drink at the pub.Vistors having a drink at the pub.

In addition to the complementary pastries and yogurt, co-workers can take advantage of 25 per cent discount should they want to stay for lunch.

There is also a coffee deal before 4pm.

“We’re proud of our coffee programme with the wonderful Caravan Coffee Roastery in Kings Cross,” said Ronnie.

“All of our team are fully barista trained.”

The Duke.The Duke.

For more information visit thedukewanstead.com or call 020 8989 0014

