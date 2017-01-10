Search

Dick Turpin orchard receives some tender loving care from volunteers

14:44 10 January 2017

(From left to right) Suzanne Batey, Chris Gannaway, Russell Miller, Stephanie Irvine and Jenny Chalmers prune a 100-year-old Bramley apple tree. Photo: Ron Jeffries

Ron Jeffries

Nature lovers returned to an orchard to help keep healthy ancient trees so bumper crops can hopefully be expected in the autumn.

Stephanie Irvine watches as Lorna Batey of the 1st Aldborough Hatch Guides, prunes a pear tree using a sharp saw on the end of an extended pole. Photo: Ron JeffriesStephanie Irvine watches as Lorna Batey of the 1st Aldborough Hatch Guides, prunes a pear tree using a sharp saw on the end of an extended pole. Photo: Ron Jeffries

The volunteers from the Aldborough Hatch Defence Association gathered at The Orchard Project to prune 100-year-old apple and pear trees.

Arboriculturist Russell Miller and orchard restoration project manager Stephanie Irvine demonstrated how to prune and the volunteers were soon hard at work with specialist tools and equipment.

Association chairman, Ron Jeffries said: “Pruning means that light will now reach the fruiting boughs ensuring that the trees live longer and we have a better crop.

“It was a cold, damp day but the work kept the volunteers warm. The bowls of steaming hot soup at lunchtime provided by the Dick Turpin Restaurant were most welcome.”

If you would like to get involve email stephanie@theorchardproject.org.uk.

