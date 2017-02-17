Design team sketch out the future vision of Ilford

Ilford tote bag. Picture dn&co. dnco

You have seen the tote bags, the badges and possibly the posters but why has Redbridge Council made eight promises to the “citizens of Ilford”?

Design concept. Picture dn&co. Design concept. Picture dn&co.

In essence to capitalise on the opening of Crossrail in 2019, says design specialist dn&co, which has teamed up with the local authority to produce a manifesto for residents.

Based on the idea of “Ilford for you, for me, for all”, the manifesto booklet celebrates the “dynamism of one of London’s most diverse communities” and makes a tangible commitment to residents in the form of pledges.

Dn&co worked to identify the issues that mattered most to people in Ilford and create a “future vision”.

It wanted the promises to be authentic and something that residents could identify with. Each of the eight statements are underpinned by personal stories and illustrated with photography, that was taken during the research stage.

Manifesto Manifesto

Joy Nazzari, founder of dn&co, said: “We strongly believe that communities are the fabric of our cities.

“With its diversity and character, great connections into central London and the opening of Crossrail in 2019, Ilford is in a unique position to reclaim its place as a thriving London town – a place that is urban yet maintains a strong sense of community.”

From Hussain Manawer, who will be the first British Muslim to go into space next year, to musician Hannah Davis, the manifesto features the stories of Ilford residents and captures the diversity and unity that makes the community unique.

“For us, it was all about bringing out the people of Ilford; their stories, passions and aspirations,” said Patrick Eley, dn&co creative director.

Ilford badges Ilford badges

“We wanted to inspire a sense of pride through an authentic narrative.

“The natural photography seeks to capture the beauty in the human spirit that makes Ilford such a special place.

“The use of black and white images is also a nod to the birthplace of Ilford Photo, one of the most prestigious film stocks in the world.

“We chose the yellow as a bright and optimistic contrast to that, which in combination with the monochrome creates a recognisable palette for the regeneration of Ilford.”

Dn&co created a vision for Ilford Dn&co created a vision for Ilford

The manifesto will be distributed in the town centre in coming months.

The eight promises:

- We will be a London town again.

- We will draw inspiration from our diversity.

- We will harness Crossrail.

- We will make room for enterprise.

- We will spark an evening economy.

- We will invest in culture.

- We will pave the way.

- We will write our story.