Search

Advanced search

Design team sketch out the future vision of Ilford

13:30 17 February 2017

Ilford tote bag. Picture dn&co.

Ilford tote bag. Picture dn&co.

dnco

You have seen the tote bags, the badges and possibly the posters but why has Redbridge Council made eight promises to the “citizens of Ilford”?

Comment
Design concept. Picture dn&co.Design concept. Picture dn&co.

In essence to capitalise on the opening of Crossrail in 2019, says design specialist dn&co, which has teamed up with the local authority to produce a manifesto for residents.

Based on the idea of “Ilford for you, for me, for all”, the manifesto booklet celebrates the “dynamism of one of London’s most diverse communities” and makes a tangible commitment to residents in the form of pledges.

Dn&co worked to identify the issues that mattered most to people in Ilford and create a “future vision”.

It wanted the promises to be authentic and something that residents could identify with. Each of the eight statements are underpinned by personal stories and illustrated with photography, that was taken during the research stage.

ManifestoManifesto

Joy Nazzari, founder of dn&co, said: “We strongly believe that communities are the fabric of our cities.

“With its diversity and character, great connections into central London and the opening of Crossrail in 2019, Ilford is in a unique position to reclaim its place as a thriving London town – a place that is urban yet maintains a strong sense of community.”

From Hussain Manawer, who will be the first British Muslim to go into space next year, to musician Hannah Davis, the manifesto features the stories of Ilford residents and captures the diversity and unity that makes the community unique.

“For us, it was all about bringing out the people of Ilford; their stories, passions and aspirations,” said Patrick Eley, dn&co creative director.

Ilford badgesIlford badges

“We wanted to inspire a sense of pride through an authentic narrative.

“The natural photography seeks to capture the beauty in the human spirit that makes Ilford such a special place.

“The use of black and white images is also a nod to the birthplace of Ilford Photo, one of the most prestigious film stocks in the world.

“We chose the yellow as a bright and optimistic contrast to that, which in combination with the monochrome creates a recognisable palette for the regeneration of Ilford.”

Dn&co created a vision for IlfordDn&co created a vision for Ilford

The manifesto will be distributed in the town centre in coming months.

The eight promises:

- We will be a London town again.

- We will draw inspiration from our diversity.

- We will harness Crossrail.

- We will make room for enterprise.

- We will spark an evening economy.

- We will invest in culture.

- We will pave the way.

- We will write our story.

Keywords: Redbridge Council London

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ilford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ilford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ilford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Ilford News Stories

Design team sketch out the future vision of Ilford

13:30 Ellena Cruse
Ilford tote bag. Picture dn&co.

You have seen the tote bags, the badges and possibly the posters but why has Redbridge Council made eight promises to the “citizens of Ilford”?

Fine dining South Woodford restaurant closes after company goes into administration

12:50 Matthew Clemenson
The kitchen at The Woodford

A popular high-end restaurant that won numerous awards last year has closed suddenly after it announced it had gone into administration on Valentines Day.

Iain Duncan Smith criticises Tony Blair after former PM urges people to ‘rise up’ against Brexit

12:04 Rosaleen Fenton
Iain Duncan Smith

The former Conservative leader described the comments as “arrogant and undemocratic” in a TV interview this morning.

Wanstead reverend hails Church of England report on same-sex marriage as ‘significant step’

10:24 Rosaleen Fenton
Rev Dr Jack Dunn at his Wanstead church

The Church of England clergy have rejected a report which said that only a man and woman could marry in church.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Seven Kings burglars cut phone wires and ‘smashed mother’s head against tiles’

Meadway, in Seven Kings, where a couple were tied up and burgled in their own home.

Video: Goodmayes junction closed following a collision involving police car

Goodmayes junction collision. Pic: Julian Sava

Listen: Hospital porter sacked ‘over a fried egg sandwich’ says he cannot stop crying

Hospital porter Aldren Tomlinson who was sacked for allegedly stealing a fried egg sandwich

Ilford station was ‘an open market for drug dealing’, court hears

Ilford Station.

Ilford station gang sold drugs from coffee shop, jury hears

Ilford Station.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now