Up to 1,000 people involved in Ilford ‘melee’ before man found stabbed and gun fired

The Praba Banqueting Hall where a man was stabbed after a mass brawl on Sunday morning. Archant

Up to 1,000 people were at the party that ended with a man being stabbed and a gun being fired on Sunday, police have revealed.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

According to one officer a “melee” broke out between party-goers at Praba Banqueting Suite in Ilford High Road at around 4.30am.

At least four members of the crowd were heard to shout “he’s got a gun”, and a discharged bullet has been discovered at the scene.

A 22-year-old man was also found in a car with stab wounds.

Contrary to previous reports, the Recorder can reveal he was not the victim of a shooting.

He has since been discharged from hospital but remembers very little of the incident.

The first police responders on the scene were so outnumbered by brawling revellers that they were forced to call for immediate back up.

One onlooker claimed to see at least five police vans at the venue, and described the town centre as a “war zone” on Sunday morning.

As party-goers, who are believed to have been at a 21st birthday celebration, attempted to leave the premises, one man was arrested for affray.

A Met spokesman insisted this was “peripheral to the issue” and the arrest was not made in relation to the stabbing.

London’s anti gang unit, Trident, are now investigating.

Despite wide-ranging appeals and the large number of witnesses to the event, no one has yet come forward with any information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist the police investigation, should call officers from the Trident East Reactive Team on 101 or contact police via Twitter @MetCC.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or give information via the crimestoppers-uk.org website.

For a two-page news special on the incident, pick up a copy of this week’s Ilford Recorder, on sale from Thursday.