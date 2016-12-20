Two separate incidents cause traffic on A406 in Woodford and Ilford

There are heavy delays on the A406 in both directions this afternoon following two separate incidents.

In Woodford, a broken down lorry closed one lane heading northbound at the Charlie Brown’s roundabout interchange for just over half an hour, with residual traffic still an issue despite both lanes now being clear.

Further south at the Ilford flyover a spillage in the road is causing further congestion.