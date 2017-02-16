Search

Three Newham men and one man from Ilford charged with robbery

15:37 16 February 2017

Three of the men are due in Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: John Stillwell/PA

Three of the men are due in Snaresbrook Crown Court. Pic: John Stillwell/PA

PA Archive/Press Association Images

Police have charged four young men following a robbery in Hermit Road, Newham, on October 23 last year.

Three of the young men are from Newham while the fourth is from Ilford.

Saiful Islam, 21, of Westbury Road, Forest Gate, Newham, was arrested and charged on Thursday, February 9 with robbery and possession of an offensive weapon.

He will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, March 9 having been remanded in custody since his first court hearing.

Mohammed Hameed, 21, of Halley Road, Forest Gate, Newham, was arrested and charged with robbery on Monday, February 13.

He has also been remanded in custody and will appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on March 9.

Ryhan Uddin, 21, of Belgrave Road, Ilford, was arrested and charged with robbery on Sunday, February 12. He has been bailed to appear at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 14.

Shakeel Rehmen 20, of Lathom Road, East Ham, Newham, was arrested and charged with robbery on Monday, 13 February.

He has appeared at a magistrates court and has been remanded in custody before his appearance at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, March 9.

Wanstead and Woodford News

