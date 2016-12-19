Search

Advanced search

Spit guards to be trialled by police in Redbridge

14:46 19 December 2016

Police are trialling spit hoods in north east London.

Police are trialling spit hoods in north east London.

Archant

Controversial spit guards are to be used by police in Redbridge custody suites, as part of a three month trial by The Metropolitan Police.

From today mesh fabric hoods will be placed over the heads of suspects, who officers believe could bite or spit on them – to prevent the transfer of bodily fluids.

Campaign group Liberty has described the guards as cruel and degrading, but The Met says it “has a duty of care to its officers and staff”.

A statement released today says: “The issue of spitting and biting is a real problem – a particularly unpleasant form of assault, it rightly generates much concern amongst officers.

“Some of the follow-up treatment required after such an assault can be prolonged and unpleasant.”

Spit guards are already used by 22 forces across the UK, including within London by British Transport Police (BTP).

The pilot scheme has been launched following a consultation in Redbridge, and with The Met’s national partners.

The trial will take place in custody suites as they are controlled, supervised environments monitored by CCTV.

Afterwards the effectiveness will be gauged by The Met and the Mayor’s Office for Policing and Crime (MOPAC).

Related articles

Keywords: British Transport Police Metropolitan Police United Kingdom London

Latest Ilford News Stories

Neighbours rally round after thug’s armed rampage in Goodmayes

15:01 Ellena Cruse
Feroz Patel came to the aid of a woman who was being attacked in Lynford Gardens. Picture Ken Mears.

Residents have rallied around a widowed grandad, 89, who was held hostage by an armed thug and had cash stolen.

Newbury Park student in semi-final for Miss England

12 minutes ago Ellena Cruse
Nikita has reached the semi-finals for Miss England 2017.

A bio–chemistry student from Newbury Park hopes she has the special formula to win Miss England 2017.

Christmas Eve drivers’ strike on Central line announced

13:49 Sophie Morton
The Central line is set to be hit by strike action on Christmas Eve

Tube users face Christmas travel chaos following the last-minute announcement of a strike on the Central line.

Lord Jenkin tributes: A politician with few now in his mould

11:52 Ralph Blackburn
Lord Jenkin of Roding, MP for Wanstead and Woodford for 23 years, has died aged 90. Picture: PA

Present and past politicians from Redbridge have been paying tribute to Lord Jenkin of Roding, who died yesterday aged 90.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

‘Crash for cash’ duo who faked Redbridge accident jailed for insurance scam

Mohammed Zubair Jamil (credit: Met Police)

Residents attacked with noxious substance in ‘horrific linked’ burglaries across Ilford, Seven Kings and Goodmayes

Police are appealing to the public to help with their investigation. Picture Met Police.

Brave Goodmayes grandad fights off ‘acid attack’

Lynford Gardens, Goodmayes. Picture Google Maps

Redbridge teenagers avoid jail for stabbing schoolboy in the face with broken bottle

A stock photo of a broken bottle, similar to that used by the teenagers in their attack,

British Kebab Awards: Nominate your prima doner in Redbridge

Restaurant owner Nick Aricioglu with his award
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now