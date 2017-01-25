Breaking News

Seven Kings teenager jailed for 14 years for Woodford Bridge stabbing

Aaron Gaiete was sentenced to 14 years' imprisonment for the murder of Charlie Kutyauripo at the Old Bailey on Wednesday. Archant

The 17-year-old who stabbed his former friend Charlie Kutyauripo to death last January can now be named as Aaron Gaiete, after a judge lifted reporting restrictions.

Charlie Kutyauripo, 16, was murdered in Woodford Bridge. Photo: @MostAuthentic Charlie Kutyauripo, 16, was murdered in Woodford Bridge. Photo: @MostAuthentic

Gaiete, 17, of Norfolk Road, Seven Kings, was sentenced to a minimum of 14 years imprisonment by Judge Rebecca Poulet QC at the Old Bailey today for murdering Charlie outside a birthday party.

Reporting restrictions had previously been imposed as Gaiete was under 18, but Judge Poulet lifted them due to the seriousness of the crime.

Gaiete attacked Charlie, by stabbing him in the chest and the shoulder, outside a 16th birthday party at Ashton Playing Fields, in Woodford Bridge, on January 9 last year.

Charlie, of Collier Row Lane, Collier Row, collapsed and was rushed to hospital, but died within an hour.

The pair had previously been friends at King Solomon High School, in Barkingside, before they fell out at the end of 2015.

Speaking about the sentence Charlie’s mother Matilda said she hoped it “acts as a deterrent”.

“No other family should be sentenced to a life of pain and misery,” she explained.

“We are crushed, hurt, torn beyond description, no words can express the pain and agony that has become our day to day life.

“We visit Charlie’s grave every day, we cannot let go, the pain is just too much to bear.

“No mother or family deserves to suffer the way we are.”

Matilda explained she brought Charlie to the UK from the family’s native Zimbabwe for safety, “only for him to be taken away”.

“To say I am devastated is an understatement, I stopped living the day my son was murdered in cold blood.”