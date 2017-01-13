Search

Advanced search

Seven Kings teen fined for ‘nearly crashing’ Ford tipper truck into a police car

18:09 13 January 2017

The teenager almost drove a Ford Transit into a police car. Picture: Chris Ison/PA

The teenager almost drove a Ford Transit into a police car. Picture: Chris Ison/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

A Seven Kings teenager, who drove a tipper truck erratically and “nearly crashed” into a police car, was fined at court today.

Leonard Gjonaj, 18, of Westwood Road, and his passenger, were stopped by police on December 29 at 1am, on Barley Lane, Goodmayes.

Barkingside Magistrates’ Court heard “[the police] described his driving as erratic” and “he almost crashed into them”.

Gjonaj told the officers that he did not the know the owner of the Ford Transit, but later admitted that his passenger was the owner’s nephew.

He said they were “just moving the vehicle to park it at Sainsbury’s” in Roden Street, Ilford.

Today he admitted to driving a motor vehicle without consent and driving without insurance.

Prosecutor Claire Hebdon told the court that Gjonai had not seeked permission from the owner, who was holidaying in Albania at the time.

She added that the defendant admitted that he “should not have been driving”, had no insurance and only had a provisional licence issued in Albania.

Ms Khan, representing the defence, said that Gjonaj had resided in the UK since he was 15 and was under the care of the social services.

He had no previous convictions and realised he should have got permission to move the truck before going to the owners house and “taking the keys” with his friend.

Chairman of the bench Clifford Wright said pleading guilty and being of “previous good character” was in his favour, however the charges where “serious offences”.

For driving a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, Gjonai was fined £60 and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and £30 in victim surcharge.

For use of a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance, the defendant received six points on his provisional license and a fine of £60.

The passenger of the vehicle, has already been brought before the court on a previous date and ordered to pay a fine.

Latest Ilford News Stories

Seven Kings teen fined for ‘nearly crashing’ Ford tipper truck into a police car

Yesterday, 18:09 Ellena Cruse
The teenager almost drove a Ford Transit into a police car. Picture: Chris Ison/PA

A Seven Kings teenager, who drove a tipper truck erratically and “nearly crashed” into a police car, was fined at court today.

TfL Rail was the ‘best performing rail operator in the UK’ in November and December

Yesterday, 16:38 Ralph Blackburn
A TfL Rail train. Picture: Hammersfan/Wikimedia Commons

TfL Rail has been the best rail operator in the country over the past two months, according to a top Crossrail official.

Opinion: British citizenship? First lesson: Bins and queues

Yesterday, 13:25 Steve Allen
Customers queuing outside the Apple store. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

It doesn’t take much to get a radio phone-in to talk about immigration. Whatever the topic, from TV shows to the price of fruit, someone will want to move the debate onto migration.

Meet a Ilford Recorder reporter today in Ilford

Yesterday, 12:09 Rosaleen Fenton
Rosaleen Fenton, a reporter on the Ilford Recorder, will be holding a readers surgery this Friday

Have you got a front page story, or a community issue that you think needs reporting?

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

A12 reopens after earlier fatal motorbike crash near Redbridge Roundabout

Police at the scene of a fatal motorbike crash on the A12 near to the Redbridge roundabout

Can you pass our Redbridge citizenship test?

Ilford Town Centre. Picture Paul Bennett.

Henley Road resident wakes up to a ‘thunderstorm’ after car crashes into front wall

Residents were woken to a loud crash on Henley Road in Ilford this morning

Exclusive: Public pressure forces Redbridge Council to change Wanstead parking scheme

Wanstead High Street, where Redbridge Council want to introduce pay and display machines.

Woodford Green man admits punching police officer outside Gants Hill nightclub on Christmas Day

The crime scene in Gants Hill that Odongo was trying to walk through when he assaulted the Pc.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now