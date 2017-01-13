Seven Kings teen fined for ‘nearly crashing’ Ford tipper truck into a police car

The teenager almost drove a Ford Transit into a police car. Picture: Chris Ison/PA PA Archive/PA Images

A Seven Kings teenager, who drove a tipper truck erratically and “nearly crashed” into a police car, was fined at court today.

Leonard Gjonaj, 18, of Westwood Road, and his passenger, were stopped by police on December 29 at 1am, on Barley Lane, Goodmayes.

Barkingside Magistrates’ Court heard “[the police] described his driving as erratic” and “he almost crashed into them”.

Gjonaj told the officers that he did not the know the owner of the Ford Transit, but later admitted that his passenger was the owner’s nephew.

He said they were “just moving the vehicle to park it at Sainsbury’s” in Roden Street, Ilford.

Today he admitted to driving a motor vehicle without consent and driving without insurance.

Prosecutor Claire Hebdon told the court that Gjonai had not seeked permission from the owner, who was holidaying in Albania at the time.

She added that the defendant admitted that he “should not have been driving”, had no insurance and only had a provisional licence issued in Albania.

Ms Khan, representing the defence, said that Gjonaj had resided in the UK since he was 15 and was under the care of the social services.

He had no previous convictions and realised he should have got permission to move the truck before going to the owners house and “taking the keys” with his friend.

Chairman of the bench Clifford Wright said pleading guilty and being of “previous good character” was in his favour, however the charges where “serious offences”.

For driving a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, Gjonai was fined £60 and ordered to pay £85 in prosecution costs and £30 in victim surcharge.

For use of a motor vehicle on a road without third party insurance, the defendant received six points on his provisional license and a fine of £60.

The passenger of the vehicle, has already been brought before the court on a previous date and ordered to pay a fine.