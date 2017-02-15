Search

Advanced search

Seven Kings burglars cut phone wires and ‘smashed mother’s head against tiles’

17:00 15 February 2017

Meadway, in Seven Kings, where a couple were tied up and burgled in their own home.

Meadway, in Seven Kings, where a couple were tied up and burgled in their own home.

Archant

Two men posing as delivery drivers burst into a family home and tied up a couple with electrical cords for 40 minutes, before fleeing with cash and sentimental items.

After entering the house in Meadway, Seven Kings, the thugs cut the wires to the phone and television before tying up the husband and wife.

The victims’ son, 33, told the Recorder he fears his parents will never fully recover from their ordeal, in which the mother had her head smashed against the bathroom tiles.

He said: “It’s terrifying. To see my parent like that was awful.

“I can’t even put it into words, I arrived and my mother was crying and my dad was shaking.”

The men forced entry to the house just after 12.30pm on Thursday, after pretending they had a delivery for the family’s neighbours.

After knocking the couple, both in their 50s, to the floor, they tied them up, before demanding the father hand over cash.

The parents were taken around the house separately and forced to hand over sentimental items, including two iPhones containing photos, a gold bracelet and a distinctive gold Rado watch.

During the 40 minute ordeal, the men repeatedly demanded access to a safe, which the family do not have.

The burglars left and the brave father ran outside the house, where they have lived since 2008, to alert neighbours.

Police arrived at 1.12pm and paramedics provided medical treatment at the scene.

Fortunately neither of the victims suffered serious injuries.

A Meadway resident, living opposite, told the Recorder: “It was insane, I was just outside saying hello to the builders and there were three police cars and flashing lights and sirens everywhere.

“Lots of families live down this road, it really makes you scared.”

A gold coloured iPhone 6, green iPhone 5, gold bracelet, watch and about £200 cash was reported stolen during the incident.

The men are described as black, in their late twenties or early thirties, and were wearing tracksuits and hi-vis fluorescent vests.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Redbridge borough on 101 or contact police via Twitter @MetCC.

You can also give information by Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you do not want to give your name.

Keywords: Redbridge

Latest Ilford News Stories

Seven Kings burglars cut phone wires and ‘smashed mother’s head against tiles’

17:00 Rosaleen Fenton
Meadway, in Seven Kings, where a couple were tied up and burgled in their own home.

Two men posing as delivery drivers burst into a family home and tied up a couple with electrical cords for 40 minutes, before fleeing with cash and sentimental items.

Listen: Hospital porter sacked ‘over a fried egg sandwich’ says he cannot stop crying

16:22 Rosaleen Fenton
Hospital porter Aldren Tomlinson who was sacked for allegedly stealing a fried egg sandwich

Supportive colleagues are holding a protest outside the hospital gates tomorrow at 2.30pm.

Leak in Wanstead Library leads to renovation and redecoration

15:28 Ellena Cruse
The floor of the Wanstead Library childrens section which has been damaged by flooding

Little book worms can officially celebrate as Wanstead Library is about to get a makeover.

Moo-ving back home: British cows reintroduced to Hainault Forest Country Park

13:02 Ellena Cruse
Shorthorn cattle grazing over Hainault Forest. Picture Ken Mears.

Teaming with birds, deer and critters of the crawling kind, Hainault Forest Country Park could never be described as dull.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Video: Goodmayes junction closed following a collision involving police car

Goodmayes junction collision. Pic: Julian Sava

Sweet dreams are made of this: Dessert bar opens in Ilford

The Urban Chocolatier opens its doors in Ilford. Manager Afzal Syed

Marks and Spencer shows interest in opening Wanstead store

A Marks and Spencer store. Photo: Charlotte Ball/PA Wire/PA Images.

Ilford station was ‘an open market for drug dealing’, court hears

Ilford Station.

Updated: Second collision in Goodmayes in less than 24 hours

One person is reported to have suffered minor injuries. Picture: Met Police.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now