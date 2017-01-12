Romford taxi driver accused of sexually assaulting passenger

A man appeared at court today charged with sexual assault. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Archive/PA Images. PA Archive/Press Association Images

A taxi cab driver accused of sexually assaulting a woman while taking her to Redbridge appeared in court this morning.

Richard Murali, 54, of Wadeville Avenue, Chadwell Heath, had his first hearing at Barkingside Magistrates Court charged with sexual assault.

Mr Murali, a cab driver who works in Romford, spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.

Represented by Patrick Kelly and Arora Lodhi Heath Solicitors, the defendant is also charged with driving without insurance.

He was granted conditional bail and is due at Snaresbrook Crown Court on February 8.