Redbridge teenagers avoid jail for stabbing schoolboy in the face with broken bottle

07:00 20 December 2016

A stock photo of a broken bottle, similar to that used by the teenagers in their attack,

Wikimedia Commons

A Redbridge teenager who helped his brother stab another boy in the face with a broken bottle has avoided a prison sentence.

The teen, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was found guilty on November 29 of helping hold back a 14-year-old boy while his brother stabbed him during a melee in Baywood Square, Hainault, in May.

He was given a 12-month supervised youth rehabilitation order at Barkingside Magistrates Court yesterday morning.

His brother, who had already admitted causing grievous bodily harm, also dodged time in custody and had earlier been handed a similar rehabilitation order.

In an impact statement read aloud, the victim revealed the toll the attack had taken on him.

“This incident has caused me a great deal of anxiety and distress, for a short time after the attack I had recurring nightmares,” it read.

“When I returned from hospital I was unable to sleep and would have flashbacks to the incident. I have since had to move schools.”

Photographs of the victim’s injuries were also displayed to the court – black and white images of two deep, round cuts across the right eyebrow and forehead.

The convicted teens’ father, who was visibly emotional throughout proceedings, asked the chief magistrate for leniency.

“We have always raised our sons to be honest, that’s why his brother admitted he had done it right away,” he told the court.

“But he was there to watch a fight and he’s got knocked about and then his stupid brother has done something I didn’t know he was capable of.

“He’s been found guilty now and that will always be on his record, but all I am asking is that you make the sentence as lesser as you can.”

The court also ordered compensation of £50 to be paid to the victim, with a further £20 victim surcharge and £300 of prosecution costs.

After passing the sentence, chief magistrate Greg Nottage warned the teenager that he was now on thin ice.

“If you are summoned to court again, do you know what will happen? You will go to prison.

“Take today’s sentence as a positive thing and take steps to ensure a more positive outcome for your life.”

Keywords: UN Court Barkingside Magistrates Court

