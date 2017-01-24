Search

Advanced search

Redbridge postcodes top the list for burglary claims across the UK

13:30 24 January 2017

Five Redbridge postcodes are in the top 20 for making insurance claims after a burglary according to MoneySupermarket.com

Five Redbridge postcodes are in the top 20 for making insurance claims after a burglary according to MoneySupermarket.com

Archant

Parts of Redbridge have the highest burglary rates in the entire country, according to an annual survey of insurance claims.

Data released this week by MoneySupermarket.com shows that 55 homes in the IG4 postcode, Redbridge, had suffered break-ins in the last five years – the highest in the UK.

While London held 16 of the 20 hotspots, five of these were in Redbridge.

Chadwell Heath came third in the UK, Clayhall fifth with Gants Hill and Newbury Park ranked 16th and Barkingside and Hainault recognised as the 19th worst place in the UK for burglary claims.

A Redbridge Council spokeswoman maintained burglary had dropped 5 per cent this year and was down more than 30pc in the last five years.

She also claimed that comparing insurance claims to police figures was “difficult”.

Historically, high burglary rates in Redbridge have been blamed on its ease of access from all of east London and Southern Essex, with the M11, A12 and A406 all providing wouldbe thieves with quick escape routes.

Chief Sup Jason Gwillim, lead for the east area command unit of Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham, said: “We know that burglary is a potentially devastating crime for victims, resulting not only in physical loss but in some cases, leaving a lasting impact.

“With this in mind, burglary has been and remains a priority crime for Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham, with plans in place to not only tackle and reduce crime, but to prevent residents from becoming victims of crime.

“Currently, Redbridge Borough is seeing a 41 per cent reduction in residential burglaries since the start of the Mayors’ MOPAC challenge in 2012.

The police officer praised this as “a fantastic achievement, but stressed the Met were not resting on their laurels.

He added: “We are currently also in the process of rolling out property marking into properties across London under the MetTrace program.

“As part of this work, we urge Londoners to take action to safeguard their homes by following our simple crime prevention advice.

“By thinking like a burglar, and noticing and addressing where your home and possessions may be vulnerable, you can reduce the chances of it happening to you.”

Related articles

Keywords: Redbridge Council United Kingdom London

Latest Ilford News Stories

Breaking News: All Central line services in Redbridge cancelled on Thursday during Hainault depot staff strike

13:52 Matthew Clemenson
RMT staff will strike for 24 hours from 9pm Wednesday. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Wire/PA Images

There will be no Central line services in Redbridge on Thursday after RMT union members working at the Hainault depot voted to support a 24 hour strike.

Redbridge postcodes top the list for burglary claims across the UK

13:30 Matthew Clemenson
Five Redbridge postcodes are in the top 20 for making insurance claims after a burglary according to MoneySupermarket.com

Parts of Redbridge have the highest burglary rates in the entire country, according to an annual survey of insurance claims.

Ilford crash: Friends pay tribute to Green Lane horror crash victim Jamal Ahmed

11:52 Rosaleen Fenton
Jamal Ahmed, 22, from Ilford

The 22-year-old man who died in the Green Lane car crash had recently gained permanent residency after fleeing Afghanistan as a child.

Video: Pakistani diplomat claims brutal metal pipe attack in his Clayhall home was politically motivated

07:00 Matthew Clemenson
Pakistani diplomat Zubair Gull after he was beaten with a metal pole. He believes the attack was politically motivated. Below a video of the men who attacked him.

A Pakistani diplomat has revealed the horrifying ordeal he and his family were put through when intruders broke into his house and beat him.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Breaking news

All Central line services in Redbridge cancelled on Thursday during Hainault depot staff strike

13:52
RMT staff will strike for 24 hours from 9pm Wednesday. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Wire/PA Images

There will be no Central line services in Redbridge on Thursday after RMT union members working at the Hainault depot voted to support a 24 hour strike.

Read more

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Fatal crash in Seven Kings after car collides with tree

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

Neighbours in shock after Green Lane horror crash in Seven Kings

The wreckage of the car in Green Lane, Ilford. Photo: London Ambulance Service (@LAS_HART)

Ilford crash: Friends pay tribute to Green Lane horror crash victim Jamal Ahmed

Jamal Ahmed, 22, from Ilford

Video: Pakistani diplomat claims brutal metal pipe attack in his Clayhall home was politically motivated

Pakistani diplomat Zubair Gull after he was beaten with a metal pole. He believes the attack was politically motivated. Below a video of the men who attacked him.

Breaking News: All Central line services in Redbridge cancelled on Thursday during Hainault depot staff strike

RMT staff will strike for 24 hours from 9pm Wednesday. Photo: Katie Collins/PA Wire/PA Images
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now