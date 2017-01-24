Redbridge postcodes top the list for burglary claims across the UK

Five Redbridge postcodes are in the top 20 for making insurance claims after a burglary according to MoneySupermarket.com Archant

Parts of Redbridge have the highest burglary rates in the entire country, according to an annual survey of insurance claims.

Data released this week by MoneySupermarket.com shows that 55 homes in the IG4 postcode, Redbridge, had suffered break-ins in the last five years – the highest in the UK.

While London held 16 of the 20 hotspots, five of these were in Redbridge.

Chadwell Heath came third in the UK, Clayhall fifth with Gants Hill and Newbury Park ranked 16th and Barkingside and Hainault recognised as the 19th worst place in the UK for burglary claims.

A Redbridge Council spokeswoman maintained burglary had dropped 5 per cent this year and was down more than 30pc in the last five years.

She also claimed that comparing insurance claims to police figures was “difficult”.

Historically, high burglary rates in Redbridge have been blamed on its ease of access from all of east London and Southern Essex, with the M11, A12 and A406 all providing wouldbe thieves with quick escape routes.

Chief Sup Jason Gwillim, lead for the east area command unit of Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham, said: “We know that burglary is a potentially devastating crime for victims, resulting not only in physical loss but in some cases, leaving a lasting impact.

“With this in mind, burglary has been and remains a priority crime for Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham, with plans in place to not only tackle and reduce crime, but to prevent residents from becoming victims of crime.

“Currently, Redbridge Borough is seeing a 41 per cent reduction in residential burglaries since the start of the Mayors’ MOPAC challenge in 2012.

The police officer praised this as “a fantastic achievement, but stressed the Met were not resting on their laurels.

He added: “We are currently also in the process of rolling out property marking into properties across London under the MetTrace program.

“As part of this work, we urge Londoners to take action to safeguard their homes by following our simple crime prevention advice.

“By thinking like a burglar, and noticing and addressing where your home and possessions may be vulnerable, you can reduce the chances of it happening to you.”