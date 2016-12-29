Video

Reckless driver escapes police chase in Gants Hill by attempting to ram officers’ car

In a second incident dealt with by police on Tuesday night, an 18-year-old driver who was speeding on the A12 escaped serious injury thanks to the fact he was wearing a seatbelt. Archant

A renegade driver escaped a police chase by attempting to ram the pursuing officers’ car before driving off the wrong way on the A12 on Tuesday.

In two separate incidents in the early hours of the morning, officers from the Metropolitan Police’s road and transport team were called to the stretch of the A12 between Gants Hill and Redbridge roundabouts in the space of 45 minutes.

The first of the incidents occured at 2.39am, when officers were called with the London Ambulance Service to a crash on the stretch of the A12 between Whalebone Lane and Little Heath.

A London-bound silver BMW 3 series had lost control while speeding and collided with the crash barrier. No other vehicle was involved.

The 18-year-old driver and his 16-year-old passenger were both treated by the paramedics for minor injuries.

Inspector Ryan Francis of the Met’s East Area Traffic Unit said: “The cause of the collision is being investigated, but, there is no doubt that the wearing of seatbelts by both occupants prevented them from receiving serious injuries.”

Then, at 3.25am traffic officers spotted a black Audi A6 estate being driven erratically along the A12 London-bound approaching Gants Hill.

When the vehicle failed to stop a short persuit along the road broke out which saw the driver of the vehicle attempt to ram the persuing police car by suddenly reversing.

No contact was made with the police vehicle.

The Audi driver, who remains unidentified, then drove away from officers the wrong way down the A12 towards Redbridge roundabout.

At this point, Insp Francis said: “The police driver discontinued the pursuit due to the danger presented.

“Pursuits are constantly risk assessed to ensure a disproportionate danger isn’t presented to other road users.

“Enquiries are ongoing to identify the driver of the black Audi.”