Police appeal for witnesses after two men stabbed outside Gants Hill nightclub on Christmas morning

A temporary crime scene was established outside Faces nightclub in Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill, on Christmas morning. Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were stabbed during a fight outside a nightclub in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Residents reported seeing a forensic crime scene investigation team outside Faces nightclub in Cranbrook Road at around 10am on Christmas Day, with one eyewitness claiming to have seen “fully suited up CSI guys” examining the ground outside the venue on their hands and knees.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed that officers were called to Cranbrook Road at 2.45 am on December 25 to reports of a fight outside the nightclub.

He said that when officers arrived at the scene two men aged 31 and 33 had both suffered stab wounds.

London Ambulance Service were called and both males were taken to separate east London hospitals where they remain in stable conditions.

A temporary crime scene around the area had also been in place briefly, he confirmed, but has now been lifted.

No arrests have been made and Redbridge CID are continuing their enquiries.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.