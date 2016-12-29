Search

Advanced search

Police appeal for witnesses after two men stabbed outside Gants Hill nightclub on Christmas morning

08:01 29 December 2016

A temporary crime scene was established outside Faces nightclub in Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill, on Christmas morning.

A temporary crime scene was established outside Faces nightclub in Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill, on Christmas morning.

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were stabbed during a fight outside a nightclub in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Residents reported seeing a forensic crime scene investigation team outside Faces nightclub in Cranbrook Road at around 10am on Christmas Day, with one eyewitness claiming to have seen “fully suited up CSI guys” examining the ground outside the venue on their hands and knees.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed that officers were called to Cranbrook Road at 2.45 am on December 25 to reports of a fight outside the nightclub.

He said that when officers arrived at the scene two men aged 31 and 33 had both suffered stab wounds.

London Ambulance Service were called and both males were taken to separate east London hospitals where they remain in stable conditions.

A temporary crime scene around the area had also been in place briefly, he confirmed, but has now been lifted.

No arrests have been made and Redbridge CID are continuing their enquiries.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Keywords: London Ambulance Service Metropolitan Police London

Latest Ilford News Stories

Police appeal for witnesses after two men stabbed outside Gants Hill nightclub on Christmas morning

08:01 Matthew Clemenson
A temporary crime scene was established outside Faces nightclub in Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill, on Christmas morning.

Police are appealing for witnesses after two men were stabbed during a fight outside a nightclub in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Questions raised over cost of Redbridge Council’s ongoing restructure

07:23 Niall Joyce
Canal and Jas

Redbridge’s opposition leader has raised concerns about the cost of the council’s senior management restructure, ahead of more redundancies in the new year.

Exhibition explores the history and influence of Redbridge’s Jewish settlers

Yesterday, 17:15 Niall Joyce
The Eastside Community Heritage have launched an exhibition on Jewish migration at Sinclair House.Judith Garfield MBE and Cllr Alan Weinberg MBE both on the far right with other members of Eastside Community Heritage at the launch

A new exhibition exploring the history and influence of the Jewish community in Redbridge offers an insight into the lives of those who first migrated to the area.

Trial preparation hearing set for two teens charged in connection with Ricky Hayden death

Yesterday, 16:00 Janine Rasiah
Hundreds of mourners attended Ricky Hayden's funeral last month

A trial preparation hearing has been set for two 19 year olds charged in connection with Ricky Hayden’s death.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

Former Gants Hill ‘brothel’ denied massage licence due to ‘links to sex industry’

Gants Hill Sauna, the previous name of the massage parlour.

Sikh charity SEVA ‘banned’ from feeding homeless at Seven Kings gurdwara

Volunteers at Singh Sabha London East, High Road, Seven Kings, preparing food parcels for Calais refugees.

King George Hospital’s NHS trust spends £47 an hour on agency staff ... and misses government targets

King George Hospital

Police appeal for witnesses after two men stabbed outside Gants Hill nightclub on Christmas morning

A temporary crime scene was established outside Faces nightclub in Cranbrook Road, Gants Hill, on Christmas morning.

Newbury Park student in semi-final for Miss England

Nikita has reached the semi-finals for Miss England 2017.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now