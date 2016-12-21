Search

Man jailed for historical sex offences carried out in Ilford

11:28 21 December 2016

Louise Smellie was jailed for 16 years for historical sex abuse offences. Photo: Met Police

A man who sexually abused two young girls for more than a decade was jailed for 16 years on Tuesday, after the victims, now in their 30s, came forward.

Louis Smellie, 57, of Crusoe Road, Erith, carried out the abuse at addresses in Ilford and Thamesmead when the victims were between the ages of four and continued when they were teenagers.

It took 20 years for the brave women to break their silence but when detectives arrested Smellie, in March last year, he denied the allegations.

The Met’s Sexual Offences, Exploitation and Child Abuse Command (SOECA) officer, Det Cons Emma Jimmick, said: “It took an enormous amount of courage for the two women to come forward and report this to police and to then go through the ordeal of a trial.

“I would like to praise them both for the bravery they’ve shown and I hope that this outcome may help others who have suffered similar abuse in the past to report it to police.”

After the women made their allegations, officers carried out extensive enquiries identifying, locating and speaking to various witnesses, whose accounts, when pieced together, helped to corroborate those of the two women.

One of the witnesses officers spoke to also described how Smellie physically assaulted her during the same period.

He was found guilty in November at the Inner London Crown Court of offences to children under the age of 14.

These included rape, indecent assault, gross indecency, child cruelty and actual bodily harm offences over an 11-year period between 1984 and 1995.

He will be placed on the sex offenders register for life.

“Smellie preyed on two extremely young girls and subjected them to terrible abuse,” continued Det Cons Jimmick.

“It is entirely possible that he has abused other girls and women in the past and I would urge anyone with information to contact us.”

To report sexual abuse call police on 101 or visit the National Association for People Abused in Childhood at napac.org.uk for information and support.

