Man arrested over 36–hour horrific burglary spree in Ilford, Goodmayes and Seven Kings

Police have arrested a man. Picture PA. darrensp

A man has been arrested in connection with a “horrific” burglary spree that took place in Ilford, Goodmayes and Seven Kings over 36–hours.

On December 12, last year, an 89–year–old widower fought off an attacker who sprayed a “noxious chemical” and stole money from his property in Lynford Gardens, Goodmayes.

The perpetrator then broke into another pensioner’s bedroom while she was sleeping and burnt her skin.

He also stole a car.

The incidents sent shock waves throughout the community and residents rallied round to support the victims.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that a 45–year–old man had been arrested on four different counts of aggravated burglary, assault, attempted robbery and taking and driving away with a vehicle.

She said: “An arrest was made and he has been bailed pending further inquiries.