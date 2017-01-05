Man arrested after claiming he stabbed someone in Ilford Lane

The scene in Ilford Lane where a man told police he had stabbed someone. Archant

A man has been arrested after an alleged stabbing in Ilford Lane this afternoon.

At a 1.17pm the man walked into Ilford police station, in High Road, and claimed he had stabbed a person.

A knife was recovered and the man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Officers attended Ilford Lane and found evidence that someone had been injured, but could not locate the injured person.

Inquires continue.