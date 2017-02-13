Jailed: Ilford man who stabbed to death Bradley Dos Reis Pais Quaresma in Stratford Park

Mario Albino Te has been jailed today Archant

A man who stabbed to death an ‘adorable’ 20-year-old inside a park and then tried to flee to France has been jailed today.

Bradley Quaresma was stabbed in the neck and chest Bradley Quaresma was stabbed in the neck and chest

Mario Albino Te, 21, from Ilford, knifed Bradley Dos Reis Pais Quaresma during a mass brawl which took place in front of families enjoying the sun in Stratford Park in West Ham Lane.

The Old Bailey heard the two men knew each other and were amongst a large group of males who had gathered inside the park before a fight broke out.

Bradley was stabbed in the neck and chest and died at the scene on July 21 last year.

The following day Te took a Eurostar to Paris where he was arrested by the French authorities and returned to the UK.

Mario Albino Te caught on CCTV at St Pancras Station Mario Albino Te caught on CCTV at St Pancras Station

Last week he was acquitted of murder but found guilty of manslaughter and today he was jailed for 11-and-a-half years.

Paying tribute to Bradley, his family released statement in which they said he was adorable and understanding and would be remembered for his infectious smile.

It said: “Bradley was an adorable, charismatic, understanding and true companion.

“Not a day goes by that Bradley is not remembered his infectious smile, his love for his family and his good heart.

“His life is now past, his present non-existent and his future stolen, erased and murdered with a knife.

“He planned on getting into university and studying architecture - He will never have the opportunity to graduate, he will never have the opportunity to succeed. He will never have children of his own or grandchildren.

“His life is over; his body buried in the ground, his memory a painful one.”

Detective Chief Inspector Gary Holmes, investigating officer, added: “This was a very sad case and my heartfelt sympathies go out to Bradley’s family who have shown great dignity throughout the trial.”