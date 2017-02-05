Breaking News

Injured man found in Ilford had been ‘shot and stabbed’

High Road

An investigation has been launched by the Met’s gang unit after a 22-year-old was shot in Ilford this morning.

Detectives from Trident are investigating after a man, who had been shot and stabbed, was discovered in a car in High Road, Ilford, just before 5am this morning.

One resident described the town centre as a “war zone” with a heavy police presence remaining at the crime scene for several hours.

The 22-year-old victim was rushed to an east London hospital where he remains with serious injuries. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Diversions were put in place whilst Metropolitan Police officers combed the scene and one person was arrested on suspicion of affray.

He has been taken to an east London police station, where he remains in custody.

A police spokesman said: “The man is believed to have been shot and also sustained minor knife injuries.”

Now detectives from Trident and Area Crime Command, the Met’s gang unit, are investigating.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist the police investigation, should call officers from the Trident East Reactive Team on 101 or contact police via Twitter @MetCC.

To remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or give information via the crimestoppers-uk.org website.