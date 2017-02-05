Search

Ilford town centre a ‘war zone’ after police find man, 22, with ‘life changing injuries’

13:22 05 February 2017

PA/Press Association Images

Ilford High Road is closed today as detectives from London’s gang crime unit investigate an incident involving a man found seriously injured in a car.

One resident described the town centre as a “war zone” with a heavy police officer and paramedic presence in the immediate aftermath of the incident early this morning.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed they were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) to Ilford High Road at 4.57am.

He said: “Officers attended along with the LAS and found a 22-year-old man injured inside a car.

“He was taken to an east London hospital where he remains with life changing injuries.”

One person has been arrested in relation to the incident and they are currently in custody at an east London police station.

Detectives from the Trident, the London-wide anti-gang crime task force, and Area Crime Command, are investigating.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

