Search

Advanced search

Ilford station was ‘an open market for drug dealing’, court hears

07:00 15 February 2017

Members of British Transport Police's Operational Support Unit during a drugs raid on a flat in Ilford.

Members of British Transport Police's Operational Support Unit during a drugs raid on a flat in Ilford.

Archant

Ilford station was described as “an open market for the dealing of drugs” as the trial of an alleged drug gang began yesterday.

Six men, aged from 18 to 30, appeared at Blackfriars Crown Court charged with conspiracy to supply heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis outside Costa Coffee, in Cranbrook Road, between March and September last year.

Most of the group were arrested in early morning raids by British Transport Police (BTP) officers on September 1.

Opening the case, prosecutor Martyn Bowyer told the jury: “In March last year the area around Ilford station became an open market for the selling of illegal drugs, in particular heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis.

“On an almost daily basis, gangs of young men, mainly of an Albanian extraction but also Afghan, gathered around the main entrance to Ilford station – particularly in the vicinity of a Costa Coffee shop.”

Mr Bowyer then revealed a collection of more than 200 surveillance photographs showing the six defendants and a number of other young men, allegedly selling drugs outside the station.

The court then saw covert footage of the gang, filmed by five undercover BTP officers on 11 separate days in July last year.

The defendants, who claimed they only visited the cafe to socialise, deny the charges.

The trial continues.

For the full story, pick up tomorrow’s Ilford Recorder.

Keywords: British Transport Police

Latest Ilford News Stories

Ilford station was ‘an open market for drug dealing’, court hears

35 minutes ago Matthew Clemenson
Members of British Transport Police's Operational Support Unit during a drugs raid on a flat in Ilford.

Ilford station was described as “an open market for the dealing of drugs” as the trial of an alleged drug gang began yesterday.

Whipps Cross Hospital misses A&E targets while ‘treating record numbers’

Yesterday, 18:16 Ralph Blackburn
Whipps Cross Hospital, in Leytonstone, cancelled 28 urgent operations in November. Photo: PA

The main hospital serving Wanstead and Woodford failed to meet A&E waiting times targets in December, in one of the NHS’ busiest winters on record.

Ilford charity ‘over the moon’ after receiving coveted award

Yesterday, 16:47 Niall Joyce
Vibrance staff and patients celebrate their award.

A social care charity has been recognised with a prestigious award for its commitment to developing staff.

TfL wants to install £4.4m disabled access ramp at South Woodford Tube station

Yesterday, 15:26 Ralph Blackburn
The southbound side of South Woodford Tube station where TfL wants to install step-free access. Picture: Steve Poston

Transport for London (TfL) is looking to spend £4.4million on building a step-free access ramp at South Woodford Tube station, it can be revealed.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Video: Goodmayes junction closed following a collision involving police car

Goodmayes junction collision. Pic: Julian Sava

Sweet dreams are made of this: Dessert bar opens in Ilford

The Urban Chocolatier opens its doors in Ilford. Manager Afzal Syed

Marks and Spencer shows interest in opening Wanstead store

A Marks and Spencer store. Photo: Charlotte Ball/PA Wire/PA Images.

Updated: Second collision in Goodmayes in less than 24 hours

One person is reported to have suffered minor injuries. Picture: Met Police.

King George Hospital staff consider strike action after porter fired for allegedly stealing fried egg

Aldren Tomlinson
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now