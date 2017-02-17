Search

Advanced search

Ilford station gang stashed drugs around town centre, court hears

07:00 17 February 2017

Ilford Station.

Ilford Station.

Archant

A gang who allegedly created an open market for drugs outside Ilford station stashed heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis across the town centre, a court heard.

The defendants

Abdul Boota, 18, of Fairlop Road, Leytonstone.

Klevis Locaj, 20, of no fixed abode.

Edison Capa, 19, of Ingrebourne Road, Rainham.

Xhefri Keta, 30, of Elderfield Road, Hackney.

Ardit Isha, 20, of Kensington Gardens, Ilford.

Aleem Khan, 27, of Kensington Gardens, Ilford.

Six men are on trial for conspiracy to supply the Class A and B substances between March and September last year at Blackfriars Crown Court.

The defendants deny the charges.

Yesterday the jury heard from three undercover British Transport Police (BTP) officers who purchased all three drugs from the gang in July.

They claimed the group co-ordinated a complex system, making buyers wait in public areas while members of the gang allegedly grabbed the order from their stashes around Ilford town centre.

On one occasion, a BTP officer known only as Tom, told the court that on July 20 he bought heroin from the gang after approaching them as they sat outside Costa Coffee in Cranbrook Road.

Defendant Edison Capa was part of this group, he claimed.

He stated he was led across Cranbrook Road and walked round to the William Hill betting shop in Ilford Hill.

There, he was told to wait while a gang member quickly retrieved two polythene wraps of heroin from a car park around the corner.

Other alleged deals took place in the alleyway by Bodgers, in Heron Mews and from a silver Mercedes parked at the top of Balfour Road.

A second undercover officer, known as Tam, told the jury that on July 12 he approached Klevis Locaj about purchasing “brown”, meaning heroin.

“I don’t know how long for brown because I don’t do that,” he claimed to be told.

“I have only weed. Wait here and I’ll find someone for you.”

Defending Mr Locaj, Michael Stradling pointed out his client had at no point offered to sell Tam heroin himself, nor had any intention of actually selling him some.

“‘Come later and I find heroin for you’ is merely simple sales patter,” he told Judge Henry Blacksell QC, as he claimed Mr Locaj had been hoping the undercover policeman would come back later and purchase more cannabis from him.

Mr Locaj sold Tam two bags of cannabis for £20, but insisted he had operated as a lone drug dealer and was not part of a conspiracy to supply harder drugs.

The trial continues.

Related articles

Keywords: British Transport Police

Latest Ilford News Stories

Design team sketch out the future vision of Ilford

13:30 Ellena Cruse
Ilford tote bag. Picture dn&co.

You have seen the tote bags, the badges and possibly the posters but why has Redbridge Council made eight promises to the “citizens of Ilford”?

Fine dining South Woodford restaurant closes after company goes into administration

12:50 Matthew Clemenson
The kitchen at The Woodford

A popular high-end restaurant that won numerous awards last year has closed suddenly after it announced it had gone into administration on Valentines Day.

Iain Duncan Smith criticises Tony Blair after former PM urges people to ‘rise up’ against Brexit

12:04 Rosaleen Fenton
Iain Duncan Smith

The former Conservative leader described the comments as “arrogant and undemocratic” in a TV interview this morning.

Wanstead reverend hails Church of England report on same-sex marriage as ‘significant step’

10:24 Rosaleen Fenton
Rev Dr Jack Dunn at his Wanstead church

The Church of England clergy have rejected a report which said that only a man and woman could marry in church.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Most read news

Seven Kings burglars cut phone wires and ‘smashed mother’s head against tiles’

Meadway, in Seven Kings, where a couple were tied up and burgled in their own home.

Video: Goodmayes junction closed following a collision involving police car

Goodmayes junction collision. Pic: Julian Sava

Listen: Hospital porter sacked ‘over a fried egg sandwich’ says he cannot stop crying

Hospital porter Aldren Tomlinson who was sacked for allegedly stealing a fried egg sandwich

Ilford station was ‘an open market for drug dealing’, court hears

Ilford Station.

Ilford station gang sold drugs from coffee shop, jury hears

Ilford Station.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now