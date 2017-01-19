Search

Advanced search

Ilford man among nine brawling West Ham and Arsenal fans sentenced

16:02 19 January 2017

The fight broke out after the two teams met at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (Picture: Olly Greenwood)

The fight broke out after the two teams met at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (Picture: Olly Greenwood)

EMPICS

A football fan from Ilford was among nine sentenced for their part in a brawl between West Ham and Arsenal supporters.

Gunners fan Jack Bulley, 23, of Wanstead Park Road, Ilford , was given a six month jail term, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £500 in costs on Wednesday last week after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

Six West Ham supporters were sentenced at Blackfriars Crown Court on Friday for their involvement in the fight, which broke out outside the White Swan pub in Upper Street, Islington, shortly after 9pm on August 9, 2015.

Missiles and objects including bottles, tables, chairs and street furniture were thrown between rival groups of supporters, with police called to break up the brawl.

The two teams had played each other earlier that day at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium, with West Ham winning 2-0.

Nobody was arrested at the time, but officers subsequently examined CCTV footage of the brawl and charged 12 men with violent disorder.

The West Ham fans were all sentenced on Friday at Blackfriars Crown Court.

West Ham fan Christopher Love, 28, of Virginia Close, Benfleet, admitted the charge on May 6, 2016. He was jailed for 12 months and given an eight year football banning order.

Paul Ogden, 36, of Church Island, Staines, pleaded guilty on October 12, 2016. He was jailed for 18 months and given an eight year football banning order.

Four other men – James Bevan, Danny Butler, Mark Gittins and Tony Hackett – were found guilty on December 14, 2016.

Bevan, 40, of Grantham Road, Manor Park, was jailed for two and a half years and given an eight year football banning order after being found convicted of violent disorder.

Butler, 38, of Colyton Way, Edmonton, was jailed for 18 months and given an eight year football banning order.

Gittins, 43, of Chesham Drive, Basildon, was jailed for two years and given an eight year football banning order.

Hackett, 57, of Hillview Road, Nottingham, was given a 12 month jail term, suspended for 24 months, ordered to pay £1,000 costs and given a five year football banning order.

In addition, two other Arsenal fans who pleaded guilty at Blackfriars Crown Court on December 6, 2016, were sentenced on Wednesday last week.

Charlie Baker, 22, of Redhill Street, Kings Cross, and Lee Bowering, 43, of Percy Road, Romford, were each given six month jail terms, suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £500 in costs.

Three other men were found not guilty of violent disorder following a trial.

Det Ch Insp John Oldham, from the Met’s Public Order Crime team, said: “This group of men were involved in serious fighting and violent disorder outside a pub; behaviour that, quite simply, is totally and utterly unacceptable. Through our investigations, we have identified a large number of those responsible and they are now facing the very serious consequences of their actions.

“Those involved in the worst of the disorder are now facing lengthy custodial sentences and this should serve as a warning to other fans that this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Keywords: Nottingham

Latest Ilford News Stories

Ilford man among nine brawling West Ham and Arsenal fans sentenced

23 minutes ago Sophie Morton
The fight broke out after the two teams met at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (Picture: Olly Greenwood)

A football fan from Ilford was among nine sentenced for their part in a brawl between West Ham and Arsenal supporters.

Residents call to act on South Woodford beggar ‘gang’ operating near the station

12:00 Rosaleen Fenton
Cllr Lloyd Duddridge, Redbridge Council chief executive Andy Donald, Cllr Jas Athwal, Cllr Hugh Cleaver and Cllr Paul Canal attended the local forum yesterday

Betting shops are contributing to the rise in beggars operating along George Lane, South Woodford, a councillor has claimed.

Chicken shop crackdown – Redbridge Council to ban takeaways near schools

07:00 Ellena Cruse
Redbridge Council want to stop new fried chicken shops opening within 400m of schools. Picture: Walt Stoneburner (Creative Commons).

In a bid to tackle high levels of obesity in the borough, Redbridge Council chiefs will ban chicken shops opening within 400metres of the borough’s schools.

Sikh charity on the streets of Ilford helping to feed those most in need

43 minutes ago Rosaleen Fenton
Young members of the Sikh Empowerment Voluntary Association’

Volunteers opened their hearts to the homeless on Tuesday night as they handed out new shoes alongside their weekly free meal.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

‘No one’s going to hell, we’re going to Ilford’: TV bus driver on life behind the wheel

Sajjad Sharif has appeared on BBC2 programme Route Masters

Former Miss Essex model from Ilford fulfils dream of starting glamorous clothing business

Model Sehar Zam who has started her own online business selling dresses with the help of the Princes Trust

Updated: Missing girl from Chigwell found

Have you seen Leah Pearson? Photo Essex Police.

Wanstead drug smuggler who tried to bring £2m of pink cocaine into UK jailed for 16 years

The liquid cocaine, which was bright pink, had been concealed in oil cannisters.

Thousands back petition to bring home Seven Kings dad who could face death penalty

Christoper Ashie-Nikoi is stranded in the UAE as authorities appeal his acquittal
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now