‘I don’t feel safe living here anymore’: Ilford residents react to High Road shooting

11:50 06 February 2017

Praba is still closed this morning (credit: Matthew Clemenson)

Residents living yards from where a 22-year-old man was shot and stabbed in a car this weekend have expressed their anger and shock at the brutal crime.

Just before 5am on Sunday a man was found with gunshot and stab wounds in a car outside the Praba Banqueting Suite in Ilford High Road.

The 22-year-old victim was rushed to an east London hospital where he remains with serious injuries. His condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Sarindra Skye, who lives in a flat less than 200 yards from the shooting, told the Recorder the event had made her consider moving.

She said: “It was horrible, there were so many flashing lights outside at first I thought there must have been a fire.

“I’ve never seen so many police – now they’re saying someone was shot. I don’t feel safe living here anymore.

“Everyone I’ve spoken to that lives nearby is angry. Something like that should never happen, and it’s even worse that it’s so close to the police station.”

One person was arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray.

He has been taken to an east London police station, where he remains in custody.

A second resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “No one would tell anyone living here anything, any time someone approached one of them an officer would just say there had been a serious incident that needed to be investigated.

“The first we knew about someone being found seriously injured was reading about it on your website, and then later on we found out it was a shooting.”

Another man claimed to have heard the immediate aftermath of the shooting as he lay in bed in a flat just off the High Road.

He said: “There was some kind of party going on there, then as I was in bed I remember thinking someone was screaming, but it was five in the morning and I didn’t think much of it as I went to sleep.

“Then I woke up in the morning, looked out my window and saw police tape everywhere and thought ‘bloody hell’.

“I’m actually glad I slept through it – if someone had told me someone had been shot so close to me I would have stayed up all night frightened.”

Green Lane and a section of Ilford High Road were both closed all day on Sunday while detectives from London’s anti-gang unit, Trident, investigated the crime.

