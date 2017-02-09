Home invasion: Seven Kings couple tied up with ‘electrical cord’ and burgled in their house

Meadway, in Seven Kings, where a couple were tied up and burgled in their own home. Archant

A couple in their 50s have been burgled after two men forced their way into their home and tied them up, reportedly with “electrical tape”.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The thugs then stole cash and other property before making off. They are still on the run.

The victims were left shocked, but not otherwise injured.

Police were called to the house in Meadway, Seven Kings, at 1.12pm.

A crime scene was put in place, but this has since been closed.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed the victims had been tied up.

One eyewitness claimed that the two men carried out the home invasion after pretending to be delivering a package.

“Apparently it was two guys who forced their way in through the front and then tied them up with a charging cord or something,” he told the Recorder.

A Meadway resident, living opposite, said: “It was insane, I was just outside saying hello to the builders and there were three police cars and flashing lights and sirens everywhere.

“Lots of families live down this road, it really makes you scared.”

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Redbridge borough on 101 or contact police via Twitter @MetCC.

You can also give information by Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you do not want to give your name.