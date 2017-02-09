Search

Advanced search

Updated

Home invasion: Seven Kings couple tied up with ‘electrical cord’ and burgled in their house

15:41 09 February 2017

Meadway, in Seven Kings, where a couple were tied up and burgled in their own home.

Meadway, in Seven Kings, where a couple were tied up and burgled in their own home.

Archant

A couple in their 50s have been burgled after two men forced their way into their home and tied them up, reportedly with “electrical tape”.

The thugs then stole cash and other property before making off. They are still on the run.

The victims were left shocked, but not otherwise injured.

Police were called to the house in Meadway, Seven Kings, at 1.12pm.

A crime scene was put in place, but this has since been closed.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed the victims had been tied up.

One eyewitness claimed that the two men carried out the home invasion after pretending to be delivering a package.

“Apparently it was two guys who forced their way in through the front and then tied them up with a charging cord or something,” he told the Recorder.

A Meadway resident, living opposite, said: “It was insane, I was just outside saying hello to the builders and there were three police cars and flashing lights and sirens everywhere.

“Lots of families live down this road, it really makes you scared.”

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at Redbridge borough on 101 or contact police via Twitter @MetCC.

You can also give information by Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 if you do not want to give your name.

Related articles

Keywords: Metropolitan Police Redbridge

Latest Ilford News Stories

Updated: Home invasion: Seven Kings couple tied up with ‘electrical cord’ and burgled in their house

15:41 Matthew Clemenson and Ralph Blackburn
Meadway, in Seven Kings, where a couple were tied up and burgled in their own home.

A couple in their 50s have been burgled after two men forced their way into their home and tied them up, reportedly with “electrical tape”.

Iain Duncan Smith calls for public’s help for ‘in danger’ high street

17:36 Matthew Clemenson
George Lane shops and restaurants

Iain Duncan Smith fears the loss of a busy high street’s post office could spark a mass exodus of nearby businesses unless action is taken.

Cash, bang, wallop: Woodford Green man jailed for role in gang blowing up station ATM machines

14:23 Ralph Blackburn
Louis Golding, 45, of Ray Lodge Road, Woodford Green, has been jailed for his role in a gang who blew up ATM machines for cash. Picture: BTP

A Woodford Green man has been jailed for playing a key role in a gang who blew up ATM machines in railway stations – using gases and petrol – for cash.

Poets of the future enjoy session in Wanstead with Redbridge Rhymesters

15:04 Ralph Blackburn
Redbridge Rhymesters with children from Snaresbrook Primary School.

Children from Snaresbrook Primary School joined creative poetry group The Redbridge Rhymesters for a lively and inspiring workshop, writing and performing poems on the theme of fashion.

Wanstead and Woodford News

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

‘I don’t feel safe living here anymore’: Ilford residents react to High Road shooting

Praba is still closed this morning (credit: Matthew Clemenson)

Armed police close Redbridge road responding to reports of a man with a gun

Firearms officers responded to reports of a man with a gun in Tryfan Close, Redbridge, last night. Photo: Google Maps.

Ilford town centre a ‘war zone’ after police find man, 22, with ‘life changing injuries’

Police officers closed Ilford High Road this morning after finding a man seriously injured in his car.

Updated: Home invasion: Seven Kings couple tied up with ‘electrical cord’ and burgled in their house

Meadway, in Seven Kings, where a couple were tied up and burgled in their own home.

Injured man found in Ilford had been ‘shot and stabbed’

Praba is still closed this morning (credit: Matthew Clemenson)
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on a kitchen refurbish

Are you in need of a new kitchen? Try our competition and you could win a brand new one!

Having a brand new kitchen is something that lots of people want but can only dream of. Sadly keeping up to date and making our living spaces as nice as they can be is a costly and incredibly stressful business. Even a fresh coat of paint makes all the difference but isn’t easy or quick.

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now