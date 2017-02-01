Guess who’s back? Brick bandits strike again in Seven Kings

Samir Sabbir believes the hole in the wall gang have returned and targeted his property in Green Lane, Seven Kings. Archant

The latest victim of a group of brick thieves says that public safety will be compromised unless more is done to stop them.

The “hole in the wall gang” have targeted properties in Goodmayes and Seven Kings for almost a year.

Samir Sabbir’s garden wall in Green Lane, Seven Kings, is the latest to fall victim to a literal smash and grab theft.

Mr Sabbir told the Recorder: “It’s ridiculous that this is still happening and it seems as though, unless we’re lucky and they eventually get caught on CCTV, the police can’t catch them.

“It’s all well and good increasing patrols but it isn’t working.”

Living near a number of primary schools, Mr Sabbir fears it is only a matter of time before a serious accident occurs.

He said: “I genuinely think it’s going to take a wall falling on top of a child before the authorities take this more seriously.”

Mr Sabbir, who spent last weekend having the damage to his wall repaired, has since had the stolen bricks valued at £3.60 each by specialists.

He said: “It’s not right but I can understand why they do it.

“You grab 10 to 15 bricks quickly one night and you’ve made some money.

“It’s up to the police now to stop it.”

The thieves’ modus operandi is always the same – taking a sledgehammer to a garden wall in the middle of the night and making off with the bricks before anyone has a chance to respond.

The vast majority of incidents have been recorded in Goodmayes and Seven Kings since the first wave of thefts in May.

However late last year a case bearing all the hallmarks of the gang’s work was also carried out in Bedford Road, Ilford.

Last year, the police confirmed an initial investigation into the thefts was concluded without any arrests being made.

A Met spokesman has since told the Recorder officers have been made aware of the issue and residents should continue to report any brick thefts as soon as they are made aware of them.

Call police on 101 with information.