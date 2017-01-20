Charlie Kutyauripo stabbing: Brother tells murderer ‘I feel sorry for you’

The older brother of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death by his former friend, has said he “feels sorry” for the killer.

Charlie Kutyauripo, 16, was murdered in Woodford Bridge.

Dennis Kutyauripo, 22, was speaking after a 17-year-old, from Seven Kings, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was convicted of murdering Charlie Kutyauripo at the Old Bailey today.

Charlie, of Collier Row, was stabbed at a 16th birthday party, in Ashton Playing Fields, Woodford Bridge, on January 9, last year.

He died at Whipps Cross Hospital, Leytonstone, less than an hour later.

Today Dennis told the Recorder that his family now “have peace”.

“Or at least part of it as nothing will bring him back,” he said.

“Knowing that he is off the streets and justice has been done.

“I just feel sorry for him.”

The teen was convicted at a retrial, just over a year after Charlie was murdered, and Dennis explained the legal process had take its toll on the family.

“We are relieved that the whole thing has come to an end,” he said.

“Now we can at least try to move on, we have to try and do that.”

Charlie’s aunt Hildgard Makadho said she hoped this discouraged youngsters to carry knives.

“Justice has been done and hopefully we won’t have so many incidents in the future.

“It has been devastating for the family, his mum has not been back to work since it happened,” she added.

The killer will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.