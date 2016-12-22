Search

Advanced search

Brave Goodmayes grandad fights off ‘acid attack’

07:00 22 December 2016

Lynford Gardens, Goodmayes. Picture Google Maps

Lynford Gardens, Goodmayes. Picture Google Maps

google

A 89-year-old widower fought off an attack from a burglar armed with a screwdriver and noxious chemicals with quick thinking and small talk.

The break-in was part of a “horrific” 36-hour crime spree by the thug, who terrorised residents in their own homes by stealing cash and spraying them with dangerous substances.

The pensioner, one week off his 90th birthday, was eating breakfast in the kitchen of his house, in Lynford Gardens, Goodmayes, last week, when he heard a “big boom”.

“I saw a black shadow and thought it was my son (visiting) but when the door opened it was a stranger,” he told the Recorder.

“I stood up, told him to get away and tried to pushed him. He took out a 12in screwdriver and sprayed the wall with something to show he meant business.”

The brave grandad, who asked not to be named, was taken upstairs and asked to find money.

“I kept trying to talk to him to keep him calmer. I thought about fighting back but he was half my age and he was standing over me. I patted him on the arm and said ‘you’re not a bad guy really are you’.”

When the thug was searching for cash the man managed to flee into the street to call for help.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue. Police are appealing for information.

If you have any information that could assist the investigation, please call Redbridge CID on 020 8345 2721.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Latest Ilford News Stories

Neighbours rally round after thug’s armed rampage in Goodmayes

15:01 Ellena Cruse
Feroz Patel came to the aid of a woman who was being attacked in Lynford Gardens. Picture Ken Mears.

Residents have rallied around a widowed grandad, 89, who was held hostage by an armed thug and had cash stolen.

Newbury Park student in semi-final for Miss England

10 minutes ago Ellena Cruse
Nikita has reached the semi-finals for Miss England 2017.

A bio–chemistry student from Newbury Park hopes she has the special formula to win Miss England 2017.

Christmas Eve drivers’ strike on Central line announced

13:49 Sophie Morton
The Central line is set to be hit by strike action on Christmas Eve

Tube users face Christmas travel chaos following the last-minute announcement of a strike on the Central line.

Lord Jenkin tributes: A politician with few now in his mould

11:52 Ralph Blackburn
Lord Jenkin of Roding, MP for Wanstead and Woodford for 23 years, has died aged 90. Picture: PA

Present and past politicians from Redbridge have been paying tribute to Lord Jenkin of Roding, who died yesterday aged 90.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read news

‘Crash for cash’ duo who faked Redbridge accident jailed for insurance scam

Mohammed Zubair Jamil (credit: Met Police)

Residents attacked with noxious substance in ‘horrific linked’ burglaries across Ilford, Seven Kings and Goodmayes

Police are appealing to the public to help with their investigation. Picture Met Police.

Brave Goodmayes grandad fights off ‘acid attack’

Lynford Gardens, Goodmayes. Picture Google Maps

Redbridge teenagers avoid jail for stabbing schoolboy in the face with broken bottle

A stock photo of a broken bottle, similar to that used by the teenagers in their attack,

British Kebab Awards: Nominate your prima doner in Redbridge

Restaurant owner Nick Aricioglu with his award
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Ilford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now