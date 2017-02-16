Air weapon and ammunition handed in at Ilford police station during amnesty

Gun owners were asked to hand in their weapons to the police (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Two air weapons and 16 rounds of ammunition were handed in at Ilford police station as part of the Metropolitan Police’s gun amnesty week.

Across the capital, 83 firearms and 1,175 rounds of ammunition were surrendered during the ‘no questions asked’ amnesty.

These included 13 pistols, eight shotguns, 40 air weapons/BB guns, 21 imitation guns and an AK4.

All weapons and ammunition will be forensically checked for evidence to see if they might be linked to a crime

Detective Chief Superintendent Jim Stokley, of the Met’s Trident and area crime command, said: “We had a fantastic response to the gun surrender and, as a result, some extremely deadly weapons have been taken off the streets of London.

“Trident officers will continue their work to reduce gun crime in the capital and anyone who is found in possession of an illegal firearm will be arrested and face at least five years in jail.”

Merton had the most weapons handed in, with 13, while Bexley was second with 10. Hammersmith and Fulham had the most rounds of ammunition surrendered, with 337.

Six boroughs - Newham, Havering, Hackney, Camden, Brent and Hillingdon - had nothing handed in.