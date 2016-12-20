‘Crash for cash’ duo who faked Redbridge accident jailed for insurance scam

A criminal gang who made more than £1million by staging car crashes for insurance payouts has been jailed.

The 19-strong group carried out a string of pre-planned collisions across the country, including a faked crash at Redbridge Roundabout.

The ‘cash for crash’ scam would see a decoy car deliberately brake hard in traffic so an accomplice would slam into the back of the vehicle, before an innocent motorist would be asked to confirm the crash to insurance companies.

This included a crash on the A406 Redbridge Roundabout on January 24 in 2011, which Ali Malik, 22, of no fixed address and Nazema Nawaz, 28, of Broad Mead, Luton, submitted false insurance claims to Equity Insurance for.

Malik, who is currently on the run, was sentenced to four-and-a-half years imprisonment, whilst Nawaz received 20 months.

A warrant has been issued for Malik’s arrest.

The scan unravelled when Mohammed Zubair Jamil, 35, of Gimaldi Avenue, Luton, was involved in a crash in 2012, in which he braked sharply and driving away, causing a three car collision.

Detectives probed Jamil and found that his business records linked him and his 18 associates to £1.1m crash for cash claims.

Det Insp David Hindmarsh, of the Met’s roads and transport policing command, said: “This was an audacious, criminal act, carried out by unscrupulous people whose sole aim was to line their pockets at the expense of their victims.

“They did not care whatsoever that their reckless acts endangered the lives of innocent people.”