Council to discuss contentious garden waste charges at extraordinary meeting tonight

Garden waste Archant

Controversial plans to charge residents for the collection of garden waste are to be discussed by councillors at an extraordinary meeting tonight.

The council’s overview committee will be meeting at 6.30pm to discuss the plans to charge residents an annual sum of £50 to have their garden waste collected.

First discussed and agreed at a meeting on December 7, public outcry and the combined efforts of the council’s Conservative and Lib Dem groups has seen them call a second meeting to discuss the scheme.

Cllr John Howard, cabinet member for environment and sustainability, has claimed the proposed charges would save the council £2m in the long run.

“Saving £2m from this change means we would be in a better position to protect local libraries, services for the elderly, and our parks,” he said.

However, former Conservative councillor Harry Moth was one of a number of community activists to criticise the move.

“Yet again it seems to be this council making no effort not to pass on its costs to residents,” he told the Recorder when the plans were first announced.

“There is no special provision for the vulnerable and the elderly – what happens to pensioners who aren’t going to be able to take their own rubbish to the dump?

“People are so busy at the time of year they probably won’t notice until it’s too late.”

The public meeting will be taking place at Redbridge Town Hall, High Road, Ilford, tonight from 6.30pm.