Could you beat the Eggheads? Try our quiz to find out

A Redbridge table-tennis team proved their quizzing ability last night after they appeared on the hit BBC Two show Eggheads.

Dave Thomas, a retired analytical chemist, was the last of the team to take on the bona fide brainboxes in the final round of the programme when it was aired last night.

He won on the final question which he got right through guesswork while the Eggheads - some of the best quizzers in the UK - got it wrong, winning £3,000 for himself and his team - The Top Spinners.

The group, who also included Karen Pollack, Nigel Winehouse, Susan Akiva, and Joan Thomas, play table tennis together twice a week at Redbridge Sports Centre, in Barkingside.

The hit BBC2 show, hosted by Jeremy Vine, was a pleasure to film, said Karen Pollack, 62, of Lambourne End.

She told the Recorder: “He was very nice and was chatting away to us about table tennis in between filming.”

