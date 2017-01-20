Search

Common sense? Only a fool would have that

13:41 20 January 2017

This week I passed something of a milestone. I notched up a new age, a biggie. More than one digit changed.

I transitioned into a new decade and I’ll just have to get used to scrolling down for ages on an online form when it asks for my year of birth.

The plus-side of getting that little bit older is that I am also a little bit wiser.

The latest wisdom I have gained is that I have given up hope of finding common sense in the world.

Like the story this week of a woman who was fined £80 for pouring coffee down a drain.

Sue Peckitt didn’t like the coffee she’d bought and she didn’t want to put the whole thing in the bin – that would make a mess.

She tipped the liquid down a drain and was heading to a bin when an enforcement officer caught her and fined her.

Younger me would have thought: “That’s ridiculous.

“Don’t they have common sense?”

Now I have hit the age when life begins, I know they don’t.

There’s no reason to have common sense.

If they fill in a form and tick a box it looks like they are doing their job. If they understood she was saving the council a soggy bin they wouldn’t benefit.

Like the roadworks on the M25 near junction 30.

They finished in 2016 and it looks great there. But the temporary speed limit and cameras are still there, even though the roadworks have gone.

Common sense would say it’s time to take them out.

But if you ignore common sense then you get all that lovely money from those drivers caught thinking that “these cameras can’t be working, the sign says the roadworks were done in 2016”.

From now on I’m going to call it rare sense.

Tune into Time 107.5 FM at 2.15pm today for the weekly local paper review with the Recorder.

You can follow Steve on Twitter @mrstevenallen.

Opinion: Common sense? Only a fool would have that

