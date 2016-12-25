Search

Church congregation donates food for homeless people in Ilford

15:00 25 December 2016

Pastor Julius pictured with the congregation and the items they've collected for Ilford Salvation Army. Picture: Melissa Page

Melissa Page

Rough sleepers were given a bit of extra support over Christmas as members of an Ilford church donated a range of items for homeless people.

The congregation from the Redeemed Christian Church of God Embassy of Faith, in Cranbrook Road dropped into the to the Salvation Army, in Clements Road, and the Welcome Centre, in Green Lane, last week to hand over the donations.

The church pastor, Julius Adegbite, said it was “fantastic” to see the congregation being “very generous” to those that need it most.

“We donated none perishable food items like soup, baked beans and cereal to give to the people. We support them throughout the year – it’s always helpful to people.

“We see that as a way of working in partnership with those centres and to reach the wider community, also to make our own positive contribution.”

