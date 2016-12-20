Search

Christmas cocktails inspired by Redbridge

16:27 20 December 2016

The Duke bar supervisor Tommy Parker making up a 'Winter Espresso'. Picture Melissa Page.

Archant

Influenced by people and places in the borough, two venues came up with winter drinks to heat up your holidays and fuel your festivities.

Winter Espresso Martini. Picture Melissa Page.Winter Espresso Martini. Picture Melissa Page.

Reporter Ellena Cruse got literally into the spirit of the season by sampling festive drinks from The Duke and Valentines Mansion.

Winter Espresso Martini - Created by The Duke

To toast this year and to bring in the next, Tommy Parker, barman at the Duke has created a Christmas concoction that will warm you even on the frostiest of days.

Whether you want to share a few glasses while spending some time with your family or fancy a much needed festive pick me while completing the Christmas shopping, head to Nightingale Lane, Wanstead, for a seasonal beverage that will make you merry with yuletide cheer.

The cocktail is made from 25ml of vodka, 25ml of Kahlua, with a shot of freshly ground espresso.

It also contains half a shot of sugar syrup and half a shot of Frangelico – a hazelnut liqueur.

“Espresso martinis are popular at The Duke,” said Tommy.

Tommy Parker making up the cocktail. Picture Melissa Page.'Tommy Parker making up the cocktail. Picture Melissa Page.'

“To give it that festive vibe for Christmas we added a hazelnut liqueur.

“You get that smooth hazelnut feel with a real coffee kick.”

Tommy cools the glass before serving the drink and said the creation is a seasonal take on a classic cocktail.

“At the pub at the moment we are knocking them out left, right and centre,” he continued.

“The drinks sell themselves.

“It’s nice making the Christmas version as it is nice to give people the chance to try something a little different.”

Tommy came up with the idea for the winter espresso martini by researching recipe ideas on the internet.

Valentines Mansion have created a Christmas cocktail based on their tea products. Staff member Celia Greaves holds up the festive drink. Picture Ken Mears.Valentines Mansion have created a Christmas cocktail based on their tea products. Staff member Celia Greaves holds up the festive drink. Picture Ken Mears.

He then had a “play around” with the ingredients before sampling his themed drink.

“I am interested in making cocktails, they are fun to make and different to pulling a pint,” he explained.

“The Duke is different to all the other pubs I have worked in, it is baby friendly, dog friendly and is a good central stop to meet up with everyone.

“The inside is festive and there is a big heated tent outdoors which is like another indoor space with carpet and comfy chairs.”

The winter espresso martini is £7.50. Visit @thedukewanstead on Instragram to find out about promotions or call 0208 989 0014

Sir Raymond’s Festive Fizz – Created by Valentines Mansion

Inspired by a former owner, this delicious drink fuses locally sourced ingredients with a secret Valentines tea blend.

Sir Raymond's Festive Fizz, created by Valentines Mansion.Sir Raymond's Festive Fizz, created by Valentines Mansion.

Accented with smooth honey, cinnamon and an optional splash of gin and ginger ale, the concoction promises to get you high spirited with Christmas cheer.

“Back in the 1700s, when the Mansion would have been home to Sir Charles Raymond, drinking tea would have been a popular pass time for the residents and their guests,” said Hardip Sohal, Valentines Mansion marketing officer.

“Sir Charles, a ship’s captain for the East India Company would have managed many voyages for the company, and would have brought back Chinese tea to drink within the house.

“In honour of this, we worked with tea expert Mark Nicholls to blend a special Valentines Tea, as similar as possible to the tea which would have been drunk in this very house all those years ago.”

Hardip explained that women of that era would have enjoyed a high tea with a difference – a cup of their favourite brew enjoyed in the finest china with a dash of gin.

“This special ritual has inspired our very own festive cocktail named after Sir Charles Raymond – a delicious combination of our very special and unique green tea blend, with a combination of ingredients to give it a festive twist,” added Hardip.

“For those who prefer non-alcoholic drinks, the tried and tested mocktail version is just as warming and delicious.”

Celia Greaves mixing the drink. Picture Ken Mears.Celia Greaves mixing the drink. Picture Ken Mears.

The Valentines green tea blend, the afternoon tea blend and the gorgeous honey, which is produced locally in Ray Park, are available to buy exclusively in the Mansion’s gift shop, in Emerson Road, Ilford.

Although the Grade II Listed building is now closed, it will re-open on February 12 with the Made with Love craft fair, a celebration of handmade crafts, food and drinks.

The fair will be open between 10am and 4pm, with free entry, for stall enquiries, please email hiringvalentines@visionrcl.org.uk or call 020 8708 8100 to find out more

