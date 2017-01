Children enjoy karate lessons from former world champion in Ilford

To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Email this article to a friend

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins

British World Champion, Janice Irwin running a kid's Karate class at Fitness First in Ilford to share her expertise. Picture: Ellie Hoskins