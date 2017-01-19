Chicken shop crackdown – Redbridge Council to ban takeaways near schools

Redbridge Council want to stop new fried chicken shops opening within 400m of schools. Picture: Walt Stoneburner (Creative Commons). Walt Stoneburner

In a bid to tackle high levels of obesity in the borough, Redbridge Council chiefs will ban chicken shops opening within 400metres of the borough’s schools.

As part of the council’s Local Plan new fast food outlets will be forced to set up the equivalent of one athletics track away.

Sultana Choudhury, Redbridge Council public health principal, said the rule was one of a number of measures the council is introducing to tackle the battle of the bulge.

Speaking on Monday, at a Redbridge Equalities Forum meeting in Gants Hill, she said: “The council and Public Health made a submission in the Local Plan to restrict chicken shops and fast food shops for 400m around schools in Redbridge.

“They are unpleasing on the eye and you can see lots of school children in them.”

Mrs Choudhury confirmed existing outlets within the 400m radius would not have to close, but said the council would be encouraging healthier preparation methods – including changing the frying oil.

Mayfield ward, in south Redbridge, has the highest number of overweight primary school children in the borough and council leader Cllr Jas Athwal, who represents the ward, welcomed the ban.

“Everyone wants to see kids eating a healthier diet,” he said.