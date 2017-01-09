Charlie Kutyauripo murder retrial begins today
The second trial of a 17-year-old boy, accused of stabbing to death his former friend outside a birthday party, begins at the Old Bailey today.
The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with murdering Charlie Kutyauripo, aged 16, at Ashton Playing Fields, Woodford Bridge, on January 9 2016.
The retrial will start exactly a year to the day since the fatal incident.
Former King Solomon High School pupil Charlie, from Collier Row, died after being stabbed in the chest outside a friend’s 16th birthday party in the Chigwell Road sports centre.
The youth, from Seven Kings, denies murder.