Charity spread a little festive cheer to Ilford’s homeless

Members of the Sky Sharma foundation, including founder Neelam, handed out breakfast to the homeless on Christmas Eve. Archant

One Redbridge charity decided to take to the streets this Christmas Eve to give the borough’s homeless a festive breakfast.

Members of the Sky Sharma foundation, based in Ilford, distributed packs containing a sandwich, a croissant, a muffin, crisps and biscuits as well as a hot cup of tea to try and bring a little festive spirit to their lives.

Neelam Sharma, founder of the mental health charity, said: “We decided to hand out breakfast because it is the first and most important meal of the day, it helps stimulate the mind with positive thoughts.

“We spoke to some of them about their plight, trying to understand how much more help is needed to protect them from the cold and provide a roof over their heads.”