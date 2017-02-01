Central line only ran full capacity in December on two days

The Central line has had two major works conducted in the last year. Archant

The Central line ran with a full fleet of trains for only two days in December – neither of which were busy weekdays.

The problems with Redbridge’s main Tube were revealed after Liberal Democrat Assembly Member Caroline Pigeon asked the Mayor of London about the reliability of the fleet.

Sadiq Khan stated that in the last month of the year the Central line only operated at full capacity on two Saturdays in December.

It requires 78 trains on weekdays, 72 on Saturdays and 68 on Sundays.

As it is such a busy route, if just one train is broken there are likely to be delays.

Commuters have told the Recorder of a service which has depreciated over the last year, with long waits for rush hour trains and over crowding.

Ms Pigeon commented: “Strike suffering Central line users have already had enough grief, however what is clear is that even in the absence of strikes the line is under performing.

“The failure to continually provide an adequate service is unacceptable and an insult to every commuter facing the daily grind of packed platforms and overcrowded trains.”

Cllr Gwyneth Deakins (Lib Dem, Roding) added: “It is especially worrying that the Central Line is so inadequate when Redbridge Council is planning to add hundreds more homes to the South Woodford area.”

The council, Transport for London (TfL) and Crossrail have consistently argued the Elizabeth line will take pressure off the Central line, which Cllr Deakins disagrees with.

Central line general manager Chris Taggart apologised to customers whose journeys were disrupted.

He said: “Our fleet of trains has experienced reliability problems on account of its age and we have been working hard to make repairs as quickly as possible to minimise disruption.

“We are undertaking extensive maintenance programme on the trains and over the next year few years will be investing millions of pounds as we continue to improve reliability.”